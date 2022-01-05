Alexa
Presbyterian hires Englehart to replace no-punt Kelley

By Associated Press
2022/01/05 07:52
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Presbyterian hired Steve Englehart as football coach on Tuesday as the program moves on from Kevin Kelley, who made waves by almost never punting but didn't win much in his only season with the Blue Hose.

Presbyterian, which competes in the Pioneer League of the Football Championship Subdivision, brought in Kelley last spring, and he implemented an innovative, hyper-aggressive style of play that was successful for him at the high school level. His teams try to convert nearly every fourth down and go for onside kicks on every kickoff.

The Blue Hose won their first two games but then lost nine straight as opposing coaches adapted to Kelley's tactics. Kelley stepped away from the program last month.

Englehart had previous stints as the head coach at Florida Institute of Technology and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Athletic director Rob Acunto said Englehart is a “principled leader” who can develop players.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2022-01-05 09:33 GMT+08:00

