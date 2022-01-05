Alexa
Bengals' Hendrickson, 3 other starters placed on COVID list

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/05 08:02
Baltimore Ravens' Josh Johnson (15) looks to throw against Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) during the fist half of an NFL football game, Sun...

Baltimore Ravens' Josh Johnson (15) looks to throw against Cincinnati Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (91) during the fist half of an NFL football game, Sun...

Cincinnati sacks leader Trey Hendrickson and three other starters are among five Bengals that were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Center Trey Hopkins and left guard Quinton Spain were sidelined along with safety Vonn Bell. The fifth player is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has been out with a foot injury.

The Bengals (10-6) have clinched the AFC North title for their first trip to the playoffs since the 2015 season. Cincinnati has an outside chance to earn the AFC's No. 1 seed Sunday with a win over Cleveland and some help.

The NFL is allowing players to return five days after a positive COVID-19 test if they don't have symptoms. The reduction last week from the previous isolation time of 10 days includes unvaccinated players.

Hendrickson is fifth in the NFL with a career-high 14 sacks. Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt leads with 21½.

Arizona, who has qualified for the playoffs and can still win the NFC West, added two backups to the COVID-19 list in defensive tackle Zach Kerr and linebacker Tanner Vallejo. The Cardinals play Seattle.

San Francisco, which needs a win over the Los Angeles Rams or a New Orleans loss to reach the postseason, also had two backups sidelined, both defensive backs, in Dontae Johnson and Jimmie Ward.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-01-05 09:33 GMT+08:00

