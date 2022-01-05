7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (Jan. 4), marking the third intrusion this month.

Five People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare airplane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

A total of nine Chinese aircraft have been spotted in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including five fighter jets and four spotter planes. In December, a total of 86 PLAAF aircraft were monitored in Taiwan’s ADIZ, including 48 fighter planes, 2 bombers, and 36 turboprops.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on Jan. 4. (MND image)

