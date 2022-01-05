Alexa
Sloane Stephens, Jozy Altidore wed on New Year's Day

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/05 06:45
Tennis star Sloane Stephens and soccer player Jozy Altidore have gotten married.

Stephens and Altidore posted a wedding photo Tuesday on their Instagram accounts. The wedding took place Saturday at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, according to People magazine.

The couple announced their engagement on Twitter in April 2019 with a photo showing her wearing a diamond ring. Her tweet said: “Forever yes” and his said: “Forever starts now.”

Stephens, 28, won the 2017 U.S. Open and was a finalist in the 2018 French Open, a semifinalist at the 2013 Australian Open and a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon in 2013.

Altidore, 32, has been with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer since 2015 following stints with the New York Red Bulls (2006-08), Spain's Villarreal (2008-11) and Xerez (2009), England's Hull (2009-10) and Sunderland (2013-15), Turkey's Bursaspor (2011) and the Netherlands' AZ Alkmaar (2011-13).

He has 42 goals in 115 appearances for the U.S. but has not appeared for the national team since the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

"