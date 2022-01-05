Alexa
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/01/05 05:22
Slumping technology stocks left the S&P 500 slightly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, even as the Dow Jones Industrial Average of 30 blue-chip companies marked another record high.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. Microsoft, Apple, and major chipmakers like Nvidia sank, even as banks and other sectors rose. Bond yields continued to climb.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.02 points, or 0.1%, to 4,793.54.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 214.59 points, or 0.6%, to 36,799.65.

The Nasdaq fell 210.08 points, or 1.3%, to 15,622.72.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.68 points, or 0.2%, to 2,268.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 27.36 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 461.35 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 22.25 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 23.56 points, or 1%.

Updated : 2022-01-05 07:38 GMT+08:00

