Ford, Hess rise; Blackbaud, Avrobio fall

By Associated Press
2022/01/05 05:17
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

ASGN Inc., up $7.20 to $131.26.

The staffing company announced a $350 million stock buyback program and several leadership changes.

Blackbaud Inc., down $1.31 to $78.08.

The software and services provider serving the non-profit sector is buying EVERFI for $750 million in a cash and stock deal.

Ford Motor Co., up $2.54 to $24.31.

The automaker plans to nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

WEX Inc., up $6.06 to $149.66.

The provider of fuel payment processing for fleet vehicles raised its fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Best Buy Co., up $3.02 to $105.14.

The electronics retailer is launching an advertising business.

Avrobio Inc., down $1.48 to $2.56.

The drug developer said it is halting enrollment and deprioritizing its Fabry disease program.

Hess Corp., up $4.37 to $81.16.

U.S. crude oil prices rose and helped send energy stocks higher.

Life Storage Inc., down 33 cents to $146.13.

The owner and operator of self-storage properties raised its quarterly dividend by 16%.

Updated : 2022-01-05 06:35 GMT+08:00

