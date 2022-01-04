Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1033

Ultraviolet disinfection means killing or rendering harmful microorganisms in a dedicated environment. These microorganisms can range from bacteria and viruses to algae and protozoa. UV disinfection is used in air and water purification, sewage treatment, protection of food and beverages, and many other disinfection and sterilization applications. A major advantage of UV disinfection equipment is that it is capable of disinfecting water faster than chlorine without cumbersome retention tanks and harmful chemicals. UV disinfection equipment are also extremely cost efficient.

Awareness among consumers and governments about health hazards of conventional chemical-based disinfectants is the key driver for the market. In addition, time taken by UV disinfection equipment for a water tank is 10 seconds compared to chlorine-based disinfectant which takes 20 seconds for complete treatment of a water tank. Moreover, fast action, easy installation, low maintenance, and lower operating cost are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. This equipment is also preferable due to their environmentally friendly functioning. Rise in growth of healthcare and chemical industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the UV disinfection equipment market. In addition, growing demand for UV-C led lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, factors such as low cost of conventional disinfectants as compared to UV lights are expected to hinder the growth of this market. In addition, Rise in growth of healthcare and chemical industry and growing adoption of far-UVC lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities in ultraviolet disinfection equipment market.

The major key players operating in the UV disinfection equipment industry include Halma Plc, Xylem Inc, Danaher Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Severn Trent Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Australian Ultra Violet Services Pty. Ltd., American Ultraviolet, Xenex and Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation. Other players operating in this market include UV-Technik, Ceasa, Lit Company, Alfaa UV, and Hitech Ultraviolet.

Covid-19 Analysis:

– The demand for UV disinfection equipment from the food and beverages industry is expected to surge during the COVID-19 outbreak for liquid sweetener disinfection, chlorine and ozone destruction, and surface disinfection.

– The demand for UV disinfection system from the healthcare industry is expected to surge during the pandemic due to growing need for surface disinfection in hospitals.

– The demand for UV disinfection equipment from commercial institutions is expected to surge post lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. This is due to implementation of hygienic practices at offices and adoption of UV disinfection systems for surface sterilization.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1033

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2027. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By End-Use Industry

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– By Component

– UV Lamp

– Controller Unit

– Quartz Sleeve

– Reactor Chamber

– Others

– By Application

– Water Treatment

o Municipality Water Treatment

o Residential Water Treatment

o Commercial Water Treatment

– Waste Water Treatment

– Air Treatment

o Health Facilities

o Residential and Commercial

o Bio-Terror agents

– Food & Beverage Disinfection

– Surface Disinfection

– By Marketing Channel

– Direct Marketing

– Indirect Marketing

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1033

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1033

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/