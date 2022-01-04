Retail Analytics Market 2022 Key Factors, Scope of Report, Data Sources and Research Methodology by 2030

Retail Analytics Growth 2022-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Retail Analytics, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Retail Analytics size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global retail analytics market will grow at a rate of over 18% during the forecast period 2019-2025 and will be valued more than $9.5 billion by 2025.

Report Title: Retail Analytics Market By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), By Application (Pricing, Merchandising, Customer Engagement, Inventory, and Others), By Business Process (Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Others), and By Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW) – Global Forecast up to 2025

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global retail analytics market by organization size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), by deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), by application (Pricing, Merchandising, Customer Engagement, Inventory, and Others), by business process (Accounting and Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Others), and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW). The market research report identifies SAP, Fujitsu, IBM, Happiest Minds, and Capgemini as the major vendors operating in the global retail analytics market.

Overview of the Global Retail Analytics Market

According to Reportocean Research, the global retail analytics market will grow at a rate of over 18% during the forecast period 2019-2025 and will be valued more than $9.5 billion by 2025. The market for retail analytics is predominantly driven by the rising adoption of IoT, Wi-Fi, and RFID tags as well as the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based analytics for decision-making. For instance, Sephora, a French beauty product retailers have deployed video analytics technology to monitor customer behavior in real-time. The company is installing AXIS cameras in its stores to count customers and their movement pattern within the space.

According to the retail analytics market analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global retail analytics market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and increasing adoption of retail analytics by the retail corporations to enhance customer’s buying experience, this region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to rising adoption of retail analytics solutions for reforming the retail landscape during the forecast period.

Retail Analytics Market Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global retail analytics market. Major vendors across different verticals are increasingly developing products and investments in this market, and as a result, the retail analytics market is expected to grow at a good pace in the coming years. The key players in the retail analytics market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the Retail Analytics Market

– SAP

– Mindtree

– Happiest Minds

– Capillary Technologies

– BRIDGEi2i

– IBM

– Oracle

– MicroStrategy

– Zebra Technologies

– Fujitsu

These companies are providing retail analytics solutions across functions. There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

Retail Analytics Market Segmentation By Deployment

– On-premises

– Cloud-based

On the basis of deployment mode, the global retail analytics market is segmented to on-premises and cloud-based. Cloud-based subsegment is expected to grow significantly owing to low-cost availability and user-friendly deployment mode.

Retail Analytics Market Segmentation By Organization Size

– SMEs

– Large Enterprises

On the basis of organization size, the global retail analytics market is segmented to SMEs and Large Enterprises. SMEs segment is expected to grow at a significant rate due to low-cost availability and user-friendly cloud-based deployment.

Retail Analytics Market Segmentation By Application

– Pricing

– Merchandising

– Customer Engagement

– Inventory

– Others

Based on application, the market is segmented into Pricing, Merchandising, Customer Engagement, Inventory, and Others. Customer Engagement and Merchandising are expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period 2019-2025 predominately due to the growing adoption of AI and analytics to gain customer insights.

Retail Analytics Market Segmentation By Business Process

– Finance

– Marketing

– Sales

– Others

On the basis of the business process, the market is segmented into Finance, Marketing, Sales, and Others. The others segment includes store and supply chain.

Retail Analytics Market Research Benefits

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the retail analytics market. Retail analytics enable retailers to understand customer demand time through open management of products and resources in real-time. The technology helps in optimizing inventory management and identification of buying pattern. However, the high cost of deployment, as well as the inability of workforce to understand the behavior of customers, will create a challenging environment for the retail analytics market growth.

The growing adoption of new-age technologies such as AI and their integration with various software solutions is rapidly being adopted among brick and mortar retailers for an omnichannel retail approach. This adoption is resulting in enhanced customer retail experience as well as predicting customer demand in real-time. Sephora, a beauty retailer, introduced the omnichannel expansion of its new brick and mortar connected boutique in the US, facilitated with mobile-enabled experiences such as browsing products on retail iPad stations and providing customized digital makeover suggestions over emails to customers.

Retailers across the globe will increasingly adopt retail analytics and shift towards new-age retailing techniques from traditional brick and mortar models. Rapid embracement of technological advances such as AI, cloud, and others are driving the demand for retail analytics. Additionally, business expansion by retailers is also boosting the adoption of retail analytics solutions.

Currently, several retail analytics players are offering several solutions that are being used across retail players globally. The report discusses the market in terms of deployment, application, business process, organization size, and regions. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges and drivers impacting the market growth.

This report resolves several key market research questions, including:

What trends, technological advancements, and new patterns are prevalent in the Retail Analytics market today? What are the factors influencing the Retail Analytics market over the next few years? What are the global threats, challenges, and risks faced by the Retail Analytics market? What factors are driving and constraining the Retail Analytics market? Which global regions are the most in-demand for Retail Analytics products? What will be the size of the global market in the next few years? Which policies and strategies do global corporations follow in order to acquire market share?

We develop customized reports for various types of businesses, regions, and countries based on our understanding of business nature and geography. Contact us if you have any special requests.

The final report will include an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global industry.

There is a section on the competitive landscape which highlights the main players in the market. This section includes a summary of the major domestic and foreign players in the market, along with their financial standing.

The report concludes with a section offering strategic recommendations for improving market share and increasing profitability for existing and potential players.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report? This market report shows the projected market size for the Retail Analytics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes. On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period. The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players. The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth. The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption. Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail. The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players. Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products. This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players. Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future. The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions. This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market. Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth. About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

