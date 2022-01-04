Vaccine Market 2022 | Global Industry Size, Statistics, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Trends, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Research Report Forecast to 2030

Vaccine Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Vaccine Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Vaccine Marketsize forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global vaccine market accounted for $32,463 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $54,168 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Vaccine is a biological preparation that is administered to produce acquired immunity in patients. Administration of vaccines aids to enhance the immune response against a specific pathogen. Vaccinations play a key role in sustaining people’s health across different countries; hence, they are used in various national disease-prevention strategies.

Due to the increased occurrence of both viral and bacterial infectious diseases, the demand for vaccines has grown over the past few years. Vaccinations are primarily provided to people of different ages, improving their immune system during their lives and ensuring defense against various forms of infectious diseases.

It is estimated that vaccine market is expected to experience significant market growth during the forecast period as there has been an increase in adoption in several countries across the globe by national immunization programs. In addition, surge in pneumococcal, meningococcal disease outbreaks in several countries has led to upsurge in demand for meningococcal vaccines, which further facilitate the growth of the market.

However, stringent government regulations for the approval of new vaccines and recall of several products due to contamination are expected to impede the market growth. In contrast, high population base in emerging markets and global increase in healthcare spending provides significant growth opportunities for the meningococcal vaccine market.

This is attributed to factors such as well-equipped & better financed hospitals & clinics, high adoption rate for vaccine products, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the U.S. is the target area for top players in the market, owing to high awareness about vaccination. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a lucrative area with maximum growth potential due to improvement in healthcare facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

The key players operating in the vaccine market include Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZenecea, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Aventis, Merck & Co., Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., CSL Limited, Novavax, Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology type

– Recombinant & Conjugate Vaccines

– Live Attenuated Vaccines

– Inactivated Vaccines

– Toxoid Vaccines

– Others

By Indication

– Pneumococcal Disease

– Influenza

– Human Papilloma Virus

– Meningococcal Disease

– Rotavirus

– Varicella, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella

– Diphtheria, Pertussis, & Tetanus {DPT}

– Polio

– Hepatitis

– Other Indications

By End User

– Pediatric

– Adults

– Travelers

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

