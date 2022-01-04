Home Infusion Therapy Market Key Competitors, Major Products and Services, Share Analysis, and Upcoming Trends to 2030

Home Infusion Therapy Growth 2022-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Home Infusion Therapy, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Home Infusion Therapy size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The home infusion therapy market is estimated to reach USD 30.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated value of USD 18.11 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Home Infusion Therapy Market by Product .Infusion Pump, IV Cannulas, Intravenous Sets, Needleless Connectors, and Compression Therapy) Application .Anti-Infective, Endocrinology, Hydration Therapy, Chemotherapy, Other Ligament Injuries, Enteral Nutrition, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, and Compression Therapy) Geography .North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

Home infusion therapy is a process to provide treatment for the patients at home through intravenous or subcutaneous infusion of drugs or biological. Home infusion therapy enables users to treat patients through catheters and needles in the comfort of the patients home. Home infusion therapy allows the patients to avoid long and unnecessary stays in the hospitals and reduces hospital costs. The key factors propelling the market growth are an increase in the elderly population, where the patient is not able to walk to the healthcare center, and advancements in the healthcare technology in infusion therapy made easy to use without any errors in the dosage of the fluids. However, the lack of knowledge about infusion therapy at home is a restrain for the home infusion therapy market growth. The present situation of the COVID-19 Pandemic has a major impact on the home infusion therapy market, where the patients are restricted from going to the healthcare centers for unnecessary treatments. Home infusion therapy is the best service for this situation.

The Home infusion therapy market scope includes

Based on Product:

Infusion Pumps

Intravenous Sets

IV Cannulas

Needleless Connectors

Based on Application:

Anti-Infectives

Endocrinology

Enteral nutrition

Hydration Therapy

Parenteral Nutrition

Specialty Pharmceuticals

Others

Based on Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The home infusion therapy market, based on the product, the infusion pumps are projected to have the largest share in the market. The infusion pumps are further divided into ambulatory infusion pumps and further categorized into insulin pumps, syringe pumps, and elastomeric pump. Infusion pumps are used to deliver the nutrients and fluids into the body at automated intervals and tiny volumes.

Further, based on the application the anti-infective segment has held the largest share in the market growth. The increase in delivering medication such as anti-fungal and antibiotics and cost-effective treatment without approaching hospitals are the factors which boost the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing elderly population, changing lifestyle, which is unhealthy, leads to chronic diseases such as diabetes and immune deficiencies in North America is increasing the demand for home infusion therapy. The Asia Pacific is also predicted to be the rapidly growing market due to the rising awareness about home infusion advantages and increasing disposable income in this region.

Globally, Home infusion therapy is increasingly adopted by the patients for the comfortable homecare setting and to avoid the expenses in the healthcare centers. The major factors fostering market growth are innovative products such as wireless infusion pumps with remote programmability, where a healthcare professional can closely monitor the patients. In addition, the growing elderly population is the major factor which is driving the market growth. Somehow, the overdose of the fluids can cause a risk to health, which is hampering the market growth.

This report also includes the analysis of key players of the Home Infusion Therapy Market – Braun Melsungen AG, CareFusion Corporation, ICU Medical Inc., Baxter Inc, Smiths Medical, Caesarea Medical Electronics, Terumo Corporation, JMS co. Ltd, Hospira Inc, and Abbott Laboratories

Moreover, home infusion therapy products and services are acquired by the emerging countries due to the reduced costs and the changing lifestyle of the people.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of home infusion therapy at home is supporting market growth. This report of the home infusion therapy market will assist the market competitors in understanding the major market trends, market dynamics, and dynamic requirements of the end-users. The analysis based on the quantitative and qualitative intensifies the user experience of the report.

The home infusion therapy market report gives the market analysis of the current shifts, opportunities and hindering factors in the market

This research also helps in understanding the overall analysis of key vendors based on product innovation, recent development, acquisition and mergers

This report also assists vendors of home infusion therapy for the improvement of the products based on the end-user requirement

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Associated Industry Assessment

Market Competitive Landscape

Analysis of Leading Companies

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions

Conclusions and Recommendations

Appendix

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

• What are market dynamics?

• What are challenges and opportunities?

• What is economic impact on market?

• What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

• To study and analyse the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

• To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyse the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

