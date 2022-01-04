LATAM Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market 2022 Key Report Highlights, Segments, Geographical Outlook, Competition Dynamics and Growth Objectives by 2030

LATAM Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider LATAM Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, LATAM Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) Treatment Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market accounted for $967 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,275 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) is the most common type of sexual dysfunction that occurs in adult women globally, manifested by lack of sex interest for a period of six months or more, owing to personal distress or fluctuating sex hormones during menstrual cycle. Hypoactive sexual desire disorder is also known as female sexual interest/arousal disorder. HSDD is currently on the rise in adult women population, which causes low self-confidence and less connection with partners.

Hypoactive sexual desire disorder is classified into primary, secondary, acquired and generalized, or situational. Accurate diagnosis of symptoms of HSDD is very critical to finalize the treatment procedure, which is either psychotherapy or pharmacotherapy. Pharmacotherapy comprises buspirone and bupropion off label non hormonal treatment for HSDD in women suffering from low libido associated with anxiety and depression. Moreover, cognitive behavior therapy is suggested to patients showing a positive response to counseling sessions with a sex therapist.

In addition, Flibanserin is currently the only drug approved by the US FDA (Food & Drug Administration) for treating HSDD in premenopausal women, owing to its multifunctional serotonin agonist and antagonist pharmacodynamic profile.

The LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) treatment market is expected to register substantial growth in the future, owing to rise in prevalence of lifestyle ailments, such as stress, depression, anxiety, and prolonged fatigue and rise in use of medicines, which induces the state of hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

For instance, stress can lead to release of hormones such as cortisol and epinephrine. These hormones in high levels can lead to diminished sex drive. Similarly, depression is marked by depressed mood, decreased energy, and loss of interest in pleasurable activities. In addition, rise in number of surgical procedures, which leads to sexual dysfunction, are expected to boost the growth of LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market during the forecast period.

However, lack in awareness related to hypoactive sexual desire disorder are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, For instance, there is a lack of public education on sexual health issues in many countries of Latin America such as Brazil and Guyana. This contributes to low diagnosis of HSDD in these countries. Presence of strong pipeline products which present in late phases of clinical trials are expected to get approved for commercialization in the coming years. Hence, the presence of pipeline drugs offers a lucrative opportunity for the LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market.

The key players operating in the LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market include Aurobindo Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK), Palatin Technologies, Inc., Sprout Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis (Sandoz), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Cadila Healthcare (Zydus). Product launch and acquisition were the most common strategies adopted by the key players, which has led to expansion of their product offerings.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global LATAM women hypoactive sexual desire disorder treatment market trends from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

By Treatment Type

o Buspirone

o Bupropion

o Bremelanotide

o Flibanserin

By Sales Channel

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Online Retailers

By Country

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Chile

? Colombia

? Rest of LATAM

