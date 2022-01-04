Medical Imaging Reagents Market 2022 Key Players Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trend, Gross Margin, Demand and Forecast by 2030

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Medical Imaging Reagents Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Medical Imaging Reagents Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global medical imaging reagents market was valued at $11,698 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $17,329 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Medical imaging reagents are chemicals used to visualize structures or organs, thus assisting physicians to better diagnose and detect diseases. Thus, these compounds are widely applicable in imaging and detection technologies used in the healthcare and medical industry and various life science-related fields such as biotechnology, medicine, and pharmaceutical research. The commonly used imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, X-ray, and magnetic resonance imaging, analyze anatomy & morphology of a human body; however, these techniques cannot detect any changes at the molecular level.

Rise in cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, surge in technological advancements, development in medical imaging reagents, and high unmet medical and diagnostic imaging procedure needs are the key factors that fuel growth of the global medical imaging reagents market. For instance, cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of deaths across the globe.

Moreover, aged patients are at highest risk of suffering from chronic diseases; thus, rapid increase in geriatric population is expected to further drive the demand for medical imaging reagents. In addition, growth in demand for medical imaging reagents, owing to rise in number of cancer patients who need superior diagnostic imaging techniques, such as photoacoustic imaging technique and imaging reagents, for improved diagnosis also contributes toward growth of the market. Moreover, rise in geriatric population, increase in expenditure on healthcare, and growth in demand for effective procedures and safe medication are expected to fuel the market growth.

In addition, another major factor that boosts medical imaging reagents market growth include rise in awareness related to early disease diagnosis. For instance, early diagnosis of chronic diseases increases chances of successful treatment. Therefore, healthcare providers continuously emphasize on early diagnosis of clinical disorders which include the use of medical imaging techniques that in turn involve the use of medical imaging reagents.

Conversely, untapped emerging markets in developing countries are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market players. For instance, healthcare systems in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China have experienced significant increase in investments in healthcare and infrastructure which leads to surge in demand for genetic testing in the region. However, lack of imaging reagent suppliers and strict government regulations are expected to hinder growth of the market.

The major players in the medical imaging reagents market are Bayer AG, Bracco SpA, Cardinal Health, Eli Lilly and Company, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Lantheus Holdings, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences Inc., Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), PerkinElmer, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segments

By Class

o Contrast Reagents

o Optical Reagents

o Nuclear Reagents

By Technology

o Nanoparticles

o Fluorescent Dyes & Probes

o Radiopharmaceuticals

o Fluorescent Proteins

o Quantum Dots

By Application

o Diagnostics

o Drug Discovery & Development

o Educational Research

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Taiwan

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

