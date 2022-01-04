Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market 2022 Industry Analysis By COVID-19 Impact, Growth Insights, Share, Trends, Emerging Technologies, Key Players, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, Regional And Global Forecast To 2030

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global implantable drug delivery devices market was valued at $10,091.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,211.8 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Implantable drug delivery devices consist of a drug reservoir surrounded by a polymer or a drug polymer mixture. When inserted into a desired area in the body, the drug is released at a pre-determined rate as the polymer degrades. Implantable drug delivery devices offer a number of advantages over conventional oral or parenteral dosage forms. It allows site specific drug administration where a drug is most needed.

This allows significant lower doses of drugs, which minimize potential side effects. Furthermore, implantable devices allow for sustained release of a therapeutic agent. In addition, treatment schedule associated with an implantable device is generally less burdensome than pills or injections.

Growth of the implantable drug delivery devices market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increase in demand for minimally invasive drug delivery devices, and unwanted pregnancies over a period. However, possibility of implanted device failures, and stringent government regulations impede the market growth. Conversely, collaboration activities among leading market players are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abbott Laboratories

– AbbVie Inc

– Bayer AG

– Bausch Health Companies Inc.

– Biotronik, Inc.

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Medtronic Plc.

– Merck & co., Inc.

– Teleflex Incorporated

– Terumo Corporation

OTHER MARKET PLAYERS

– DSM Biomedical

– Alimera Sciences

– Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

– Delpor Inc.

– 3M Company

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material

– Silicon

– Others

By Product Type

– Implantable Drug Eluting Stents

– Implantable Contraceptive Drug Delivery Devices

– Implantable Intraocular Drug Delivery Devices

– Implantable Brachytherapy Seeds Devices

– Implantable Drug Delivery Pump Devices

By End User

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgery Centers

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

