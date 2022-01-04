Endoscopy Devices Market 2022 Growth, Demand-supply Scenario, Production and Value Chain Analysis, Regional Assessment by 2030

Endoscopy Devices Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Endoscopy Devices Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Endoscopy Devices Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global endoscopy devices market was valued at $31.78 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $43.82 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure used for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in visceral organs. Endoscopic devices are either inserted into the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy. Endoscopy devices are equipped with several other parts such as camera or light source at the tip to help physicians or medical professionals (endoscopists) to analyze internal organs of interest.

Endoscopy is used to evaluate various conditions such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, cancerous growth in colon, and changes in bowel habits. Moreover, endoscopy is categorized on the basis of area of body that are investigated such as knee & joints (arthroscopy), lungs (bronchoscopy), colon (colonoscopy), abdominal & pelvic areas (laparoscopy), and others. Increase in incidences of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propel the demand for endoscopic devices.

Rise in technological advancements and increase in prevalence rate of diseases that require endoscopy devices are the major factors that boost the market growth. In addition, growth in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, favorable FDA approvals & reimbursement policies in developed economies, and shorter recovery time & minimal postoperative complications further drive the market growth.

However, dearth of trained physicians & endoscopists, side effects of endoscopy, and high costs associated with endoscopy devices are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, unmet medical demands in developing countries and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to create immense opportunities for endoscopy devices manufacturers worldwide in the future.

The global endoscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, hygiene, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into endoscope, mechanical endoscopic equipment, visualization and documentation systems, accessories, and other endoscopy equipment. The endoscope segment is further classified into rigid endoscope, flexible endoscope, capsule endoscope, and robot-assisted endoscope.

The rigid endoscope segment is further divided into laparoscopes, urology endoscope, gynecology endoscope, arthroscopes, cystoscopes, neuro endoscope, and others. The flexible endoscope segment is further divided into GI endoscope, ENT endoscope, bronchoscope, and others. The mechanical endoscopic equipment is further segmented by devices and by therapeutic. The mechanical endoscopic equipment, by devices is further divided into endoscopic implants, trocars, graspers, snares, biopsy forceps, and others.

The mechanical endoscopic equipment, by therapeutic is further classified into biopsy (FNA and FNB), polypectomy (ESD and EMR), biliary stone management & drainage, hemostasis & suturing, esophageal & colon stricture management, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)/Obesity, and others. The visualization & documentation systems segment is further categorized into Light sources, camera heads, wireless display & monitors, endoscopy cameras, carts, digital documentation systems, video processors & video convertors, transmitters & receivers, and others.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global endoscopy devices market such as HOYA Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Medrobotics Corporation.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

? This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global endoscopy devices market and capitalize prevailing opportunities.

? Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts is expected to assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

? Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

? Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

o Endoscope

? Rigid Endoscopes

– Laparoscopes

– Urology Endoscopes

– Gynecology Endoscopes

– Arthroscopes

– Cystoscopes

– Neuroendoscopes

– Other Rigid Endoscopes

? Flexible Endoscopes

– GI Endoscopes

o Gastroscopes

o Colonoscopes

o Sigmoidoscopes

o Duodenoscopes

o Others

– ENT Endoscopes

o Nasopharyngoscopes

o Otoscope

o Rhinoscopes

o Laryngoscopes

o Others

– Bronchoscopes

– Other Flexible Endoscopes

? Capsule Endoscopes

? Robot-assisted Endoscope

o Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment

By Devices

– Endoscopic Implants

– Trocars

– Graspers

– Snares

– Biopsy Forceps

– Others

By Therapeutics

– Biopsy (FNA and FNB)

– Polypectomy (ESD and EMR)

– Biliary Stone Management & Drainage

– Hemostasis & Suturing

– Esophageal & Colon Stricture Management

– Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) & Obesity

– Others

o Visualization & Documentation Systems

? Light Sources

? Camera Heads

? Wireless Display & Monitors

? Endoscopy Cameras

? Carts

? Digital Documentation Systems

? Video Processors & Video Convertors

? Transmitters and Receivers

? Others

o Accessories

? Biopsy Valves

? Overtubes

? Mouth Pieces

? Surgical Dissectors

? Needle Holders & Needle Forceps

? Cleaning Brushes

? Light Cables

? Other Accessories

o Other Endoscopy Equipment

? Insufflators

? Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

? Other Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

By Hygiene

o Single-use

o Reprocessing

o Sterilization

By Application

o Bronchoscopy

o Arthroscopy

o Laparoscopy

o Urology Endoscopy

o Neuroendoscopy

o Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

o Gynecology Endoscopy

o ENT Endoscopy

o Others

By End User

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

o Others

By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? UK

? Russia

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Australia

? Japan

? China

? India

? Taiwan

? South Korea

? Malaysia

? Singapore

? Vietnam

? Philippines

? Thailand

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Turkey

? Chile

? Columbia

? Rest of LAMEA

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the pain management devices market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

