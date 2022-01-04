Tissue Engineering Market 2022 – Industry Parameters, Upcoming Trends, Key Business Priorities and Objectives of the Report by 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period

Tissue Engineering Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Tissue Engineering Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Tissue Engineering Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global tissue engineering market was valued at $2,374 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $6,815 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Tissue engineering is an interdisciplinary field that applies principles of engineering and life sciences toward development of biological substitutes that restore, maintain, or improve tissue function. In addition, for this process, cells and biomolecules are combined with scaffolds. Scaffold is an artificial or natural structure that mimics real organs.

The tissue engineering market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases & trauma emergencies, rise in awareness related to tissue engineering, and potential pipeline products. Furthermore, growth in number of R&D activities with rise in awareness of tissue engineering in emerging economies are expected to support the market growth.

Developed nations have adopted technological advancements in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine sectors, which help in expansion of the global market. In addition, increase in focus of key players on tissue engineering based therapies are expected to enhance the tissue engineering market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and high cost of treatment are estimated to hamper growth of the market.

The global tissue engineering market is segmented into type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into synthetic scaffold material, biologically derived scaffold material, and others. The synthetic scaffold material segment is further categorized into synthetic polymer and others. The biologically derived scaffold material segment is bifurcated into collagen and others. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into orthopedics & musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular, skin & integumentary, dental, and others.

– AbbVie Inc. (Allergen Plc.)

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. BARD, INC.)

– Integra LifeSciences

– Organogenesis Holdings

– Sid Martin Biotech (Axogen)

– Smith & Nephew Plc. (Osiris Therapeutics)

– TissueTech Inc.

– Vericel Corporation

– Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

– Modex Therapeutics

– Biotime Inc

– Sanofi (Genzyme)

– Synthetic Scaffold Material

o Synthetic Polymer

o Others

– Biologically Derived Scaffold Material

o Collagen

o Others

– Others

– Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal

– Neurology

– Cardiovascular

– Skin & Integumentary

– Dental

– Others

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East and Africa

