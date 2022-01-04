Blockchain Market 2022 Upcoming Trends, Industry Size, Demand and Forecast Research Report to 2030

Blockchain Growth 2022-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Blockchain , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Blockchain size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get a complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Global Blockchain Market in Banking Industry: Drivers’ Restraints’ Opportunities’ Trends’ and Forecast up to 2023

Get our Request sample copy of the report: Request Sample Report here: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR140

Overview:

Blockchain technology is currently at nascent stage in the banking industry. During 2017-2018′ most of the banks have adopted blockchain technology as part of their strategy’ which has also resulted in banks entering in partnerships with technology companies and fintech vendors to build and test blockchain applications in their operations.

Blockchain is said to be all about improving efficiency and cost reduction’ however’ banks are taking it as a strategic move mainly to overcome their existing challenges related to compliance and regulatory’ fraud reduction’ and security among others’ which in return offers higher transaction speeds of below 10 seconds and also helps in reducing operational costs.

Market Analysis:

Blockchain in banking industry is segmented by blockchain types’ applications’ sub-verticals’ and regions. Blockchain types including public’ private’ and hybrid blockchains and the private blockchain is poised to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2018-2024. Currently’ more than half of the banks are significantly focusing on building their own private blockchains by partnering with other banks and blockchain developers. The partnership is also aiming in creating a few numbers of global bank networks to enable seamless payment transactions.

Get our Request sample copy of the report: Request Sample Report here:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR140

In the banking industry’ blockchain applications are currently focused on clearance and settlement systems’ trading platforms’ fraud detection’ e-KYC’ smart contracts’ and regulatory reporting & compliance; the clearance and settlement systems segment is the largest adopter of blockchain technology. Blockchain partnerships are aiming at building applications around these mentioned use cases and companies including Microsoft’ IBM’ and JP Morgan are focusing on developing applications around fraud detection and compliance management.

The sub-verticals mentioned in the report are Inter-bank transfers’ Cross-border transfers & remittances’ Retail and P2P payments and Corporate payments. Among these’ banks are deploying blockchain to support their inter-bank transactions followed by others.

Get our Request sample copy of the report: Request Sample Report here: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR140

Regions:

The market is segmented by regions and Europe and Asia Pacific are the leading adopters of the technology followed by Americas and MEA. It is expected that blockchain will reduce financial fraud by up to 35% in the next three years’ however it also eliminated the intermediaries involved in a payment transaction’ which may create disruption in the banking industry. Countries including US’ Japan’ China’ India and Western European countries are focusing on deploying blockchain solutions in their banking systems.

Vendors:

The report provides details about the market for blockchain in global banking industry. The report also contains an in-depth analysis of vendors profile’ which includes financial health’ business units’ key business priorities’ SWOT’ strategies’ and views’ and competitive landscape. The companies included in the report are Microsoft’ IBM’ Fujitsu’ JP Morgan’ Ripple’ R3′ Clearmatics’ Primechain technologies’ Signzy’ and Accubits technologies.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR140

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Europe and Asia Pacific by Americas and MEA

Key Players Covered in the Report

Microsoft’ IBM’ Fujitsu’ JP Morgan’ Ripple’ R3′ Clearmatics’ Primechain technologies’ Signzy’ and Accubits technologies.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Access Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR140

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/