Biobanking Market 2022 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

Biobanking Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Biobanking Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Biobanking Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global biobanking market was valued at $37.93 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $57.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Biobank is a biorepository meant to collect and preserve biological materials that are used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research. In addition, it is used to support the research of most common types of genetic disorders to develop personalized medicines and to maintain and update database of diseases related to age.

Rise in funding by private & government organizations for biobanking and increase in application areas of bio banked samples are the major factors that drive the growth of the global biobanking market. Moreover, upsurge in incidence of diseases such as cancer significantly contributes toward the market growth, owing to the fact that biobanked specimens are used in the treatment of several chronic diseases.

However, ethical issues related to biobanking and lack of awareness about it are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, advancements in stem cell research and unmet medical needs in emerging nations are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion.

Rise in genomic research activities acts as a key driving force of the global market. Furthermore, government is taking multiple initiatives to support regenerative medicine research, which is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for cost-effective drug delivery & development accelerates the market growth.

Furthermore, usage of human biospecimens is increasing in cohort studies. Number of registered clinical studies with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) increased from 181,305 in 2014 to 262,445 in 2017. A substantial number of large ongoing cohort studies related to precision medicine have fomented the establishment of population-based banks.

The global biobanking market is segmented into specimen type, type of biobank, ownership, application, and region. Depending on specimen type, the market is categorized into blood products, solid tissue, cell lines, nucleic acid, and others. On the basis of ownership, it is divided into national/regional agencies, nonprofit organization, universities, and private organization. The applications covered in the study include therapeutic and research. By type of biobank, the market is bifurcated into population-based biobank and disease-oriented biobank.

Some of the major companies that operate in the global market for biobanks are BioIVT & Elevating Science, Geneticist Inc, Firalis S.A., AMS biotechnology Ltd. (AMSBIO LLC), and US Biolab Corporation, Inc., ProteoGenex, Inc., Cureline, Inc., Bay Biosciences LLC, CTI Biotech, and Boca Biolistics.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global biobanking market to identify the prevailing opportunities.

– This study presents the competitive landscape of the global market to predict the competitive environment across geographies.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– Region- & country-wise analysis is provided to understand the market trends and dynamics.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Specimen Type

o Blood products

o Solid tissue

o Cell lines

o Nucleic acid

o Others

By Application

o Therapeutic

o Research

By Type of Biobank

o Population-based biobanks

o Disease-oriented biobanks

By Ownership

o National/regional agencies

o Nonprofit organization

o Universities

o Private Organization

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

