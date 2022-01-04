U.S. Forklift Battery Market 2022 with COVID-19 After Effects – Growth Drivers, Top Key Players, Industry Segments and Forecast to 2030

The U.S. Forklift Battery Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider U.S. Forklift Battery Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, The U.S. Forklift Battery Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The U.S. forklift battery market was valued at $822.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,306.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Electric forklift is the material handling equipment used to load, unload, and move the products or materials sizing from low to heavy capacity. It is widely used in the industries such as warehousing, manufacturing, construction, transportation, and others. It needs energy storage systems/batteries to lift up the load and its movement.

Forklift battery is the key component used in the electric forklifts for the above-mentioned purposes. Electric forklift offers benefits such as less cost than other conventional forklifts, environmentally friendly, and others.

Emergence of fuel cell forklifts as an alternative to the electric forklift along with increase in investment toward public and private sectors to maintain the lead in hydrogen economy is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Moreover, growth in the manufacturing and retail & wholesale sectors in the U.S. needs to expand space in warehouses for their product storages. Thus, for the loading, unloading, and material handling there is need of electric forklift, which in turn drives the forklift battery market growth in the U.S.

Moreover, growth in awareness toward minimizing environmental pollution and rapid growth in the green logistics is expected to create opportunity in the U.S. forklift battery market during the forecast period.

The U.S. forklift battery market is segmented into type, capacity, and application. Depending on type, the market is categorized into lithium-ion battery, lead acid battery, fuel cell battery, and others. On the basis of capacity, it is bifurcated into 0-600 Ahr, 600-1200 Ahr, and above 1200 Ahr. The applications covered in the study include warehouses, manufacturing, construction, retail & wholesale stores, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the U.S. forklift battery market is provided.

? Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

? Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the U.S. forklift battery market growth, in terms of value.

? The key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

? This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which help to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Crown Equipment Corporation

– East Penn Manufacturing Company

– Enersys

– Storage Battery Systems, LLC

– Exide Technologies

– Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

– Total SE

– Bulldog Battery Corporation

– OneCharge

– ForeverPure Corporation

Other players operating in the value chain of the U.S. forklift battery market are NITCO, American Battery Company, Power Battery Company, Inc., Dyno Battery, Inc., Union Battery Corporation, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Lithium-Ion Battery

– Lead Acid Battery

– Fuel Cell Battery

– Others

By Capacity

– 0-600 Ahr

– 600-1200 Ahr

– Above 1200 Ahr

By Application

– Warehouses

– Manufacturing

– Construction

– Retail & Wholesale Stores

– Others

