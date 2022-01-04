Fire Suppression Equipment Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Key Players Data, Growth Factors, Share, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Fire Suppression Equipment Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Fire Suppression Equipment Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Fire Suppression Equipment Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Fire suppression equipment market was valued at $24.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $32.9 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Fire suppression equipment are devices that are used in events of fire to prevent its further spread. The suppression equipment is used either with dry or wet chemicals suppressors. They are cost-effective and easily available in the market. Moreover, they are easy to install, handle, and use during the event of fire. Fires can be caused by many reasons such as cooking, heating, electrical short circuit, wildfires, grilling, lightning, smoking, candles, and others.

Increase in fire-related incidents in the oil & gas industry and rise in loss of property due to fire accidents has increased the demand for fire suppression equipment, which in turn drives the growth of the global fire suppression equipment market. Furthermore, increase in demand from end-use industries such as oil & gas, aviation, marine, and mining is expected to drive the growth of the global market. Advancement in technologies and fire-tackling methods are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global fire suppression equipment market.

The key players operating in the fire suppression equipment market are Carrier Global Corporation, Consilium AB, Gentex Corporation, Halma plc, Hochiki Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Seimens AG, and Semco Maritime A/S. The players in the market have adopted several strategies to sustain the market competition such as collaboration, joint venture, partnership, and new product launch.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 fallout is unprecedented. There is uneven impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the fire suppression equipment market, due to the lockdown implemented in almost every economy across the globe to break the chain of spreading of coronavirus. The hardest hit end markets due to COVID-19 outbreak include production, transportation, and other industrial product sectors across the globe. Production sector registered significant decline as new production and manufacturing has been put on hold, which may restrain the growth of the fire suppression equipment market to some extent till next one or two years.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Equipment Type

– Fire Detectors

– Fire Alarms

– Fire Suppressors

– Sprinklers, nozzles, caps, control heads

– Others

By Fire Type

– Class A

– Class B

– Class C

– Class D

– Class K/F

By Application

– Commercial

– Residential

– Forest and Agriculture

– Industrial

By Region

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

