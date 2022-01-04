Green Hydrogen Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Green Hydrogen Market. The Green Hydrogen Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Green Hydrogen Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Green Hydrogen Market both globally and regionally.

The global green hydrogen market size was US$ 0.4 billion in 2021. The global green hydrogen market is forecast to grow to US$ 35.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 52.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the green hydrogen industry remained unaffected. However, coronavirus-related lockdowns created significant challenges for the industry participants. Those challenges included disruptions in supply chains, problems related to import-export of goods, and staff recruitment.

In addition, the pandemic surged the growth of the renewable energy market. The renewable energy market grew continuously in the previous years, owing to rising energy demand from industrial sectors.

Furthermore, the pandemic has raised awareness about health and increased the demand for eco-friendly products. As a result of the pandemic, the global green hydrogen market will grow significantly in the coming years.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The increasing demand for sustainable energy sources is forecast to benefit the global green hydrogen market during the study period. In addition, growing environmental issues and growing awareness about renewable/clean energy will fuel the growth of the market.

Favorable government initiatives would act as a significant factor contributing to the growth of the global green hydrogen market.

European Hydrogen Backbone is an initiative taken by the European Union, which aims to establish the dedicated hydrogen transport infrastructure in Europe. Around 11 European countries have joined hands in these initiatives.

Increasing urbanization and growing initiatives from automobile manufacturers are forecast to benefit the global green hydrogen market. Furthermore, the transport industry is witnessing significant growth across all verticals. All of this is forecast to contribute to the green hydrogen market growth during the study period.

Growing investments to establish green hydrogen infrastructure and goals to attain net-zero net carbon emissions are propelling the market growth. Governments of various countries, such as China, are making investments to reduce pollution, which will surge the green hydrogen market growth.

High production costs associated with green hydrogen may hamper the growth of the overall market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Europe holds the largest market share in the global green hydrogen market. It is attributed to the growing government initiatives in the region. In addition, favorable policies, such as European Green Deal which intends to drop greenhouse gas emissions, will benefit the regional market. Furthermore, the presence of prominent players, such as Porsche, BMW, and Audi, will benefit the market because these companies are focusing on manufacturing lightweight and fuel-efficient engines.

Competitors in the Market

Linde

Guangdong Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology

Siemens

H&R Olwerke Schindler

Cummins and Enbridge Gas

Wind to Gas Energy GmbH & Co. KG

Toshiba

Nel

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global green hydrogen market segmentation focuses on Technology, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region.

By Technology

Proton exchange membrane electrolyzer

Alkaline electrolyzer

Solid oxide electrolyzer

By Application

Power generation

Transport

Others

By End-use industry

Food & beverages

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Glass

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Green Hydrogen Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Green Hydrogen Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Green Hydrogen Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

