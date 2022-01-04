Vetiver Oil Market Trends 2022 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Vetiver Oil Market. The Vetiver Oil Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Vetiver Oil Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Vetiver Oil Market both globally and regionally.

The global vetiver oil market size was US$ 0.6 billion in 2021. The global vetiver oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing demand for vetiver oil from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals are driving the growth of the global vetiver oil market. In addition, the increasing awareness about the benefits of natural oil is driving the growth of the global vetiver oil market.

Changing lifestyles and growing urbanization will surge the growth of the global vetiver oil market. Vetiver oil is used as a massage oil to relax stress and help people overcome anger, irritability, and hysteria issues. Moreover, the growing urban population will ultimately surge the market growth.

Vetiver oil is widely used as a flavoring agent in the food and beverage segment to develop khus syrups, ice creams, yogurts, and preparing milkshakes in the region. Changing climatic conditions and growing humidity will fuel the demand for such beverages, thereby fueling the growth of the global vetiver oil market.

Vetiver oil is used in the medical industry for treating skin and hair-related diseases. Moreover, it also helps in preventing stretch marks and strengthens the central nervous system. Thus, the growing demand for beauty products will ultimately fuel the growth of the global vetiver market during the study period. Moreover, vetiver oil is being used to develop homemade cleaners and sprays due to their antimicrobial properties. Thus, it will boost the growth of the global vetiver oil market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The high cost of vetiver oil may limit the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

The European market for vetiver oil market is forecast to grow at a rapid pace during the study period. The growth of the region is associated with the increasing demand for aromatherapy among customers. In addition, the Asia-Pacific vetiver oil market is forecast to hold dominance during the study period. The growth of the region is attributed to the presence of emerging countries, such as India, China, and Japan. The demand for fragrances, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals is growing in these regions, thereby fueling the demand for vetiver oil.

The demand for cosmetics is highest in China. In addition, Thailand’s beauty and personal care market is also growing rapidly. Furthermore, the rapidly growing number of salons, spas, parlors, barbershops, and clinics in India are forecast to benefit the global vetiver oil market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is home to some of the prominent vetiver oil market players, such as Aromatic Herbals Private Limited, Green Essence Extraction Private Limited, and UniKode S.A. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for vetiver oil reduced drastically. Due to lockdown restrictions and employment problems, the demand for spas and cosmetics reduced dramatically. Thus, it hampered the growth of the market for vetiver oil.

Market Segmentation

The global vetiver oil market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Perfumery

Toiletries

Air Fresheners

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

UniKode S.A.

Fleurchem, Inc.

Aromatic Herbals Private Ltd.

Frager S.A.

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Imperial Extracts

Falcon

Van Aroma

Other Prominent Players

