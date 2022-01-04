U.S. & Canada Waste-to-Energy Market Growth Analysis, Industry Trends, Sales Revenue, Future Development Status and Forecast by 2030

U.S. & Canada Waste-to-Energy Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider U.S. & Canada Waste-to-Energy Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, U.S. & Canada Waste-to-Energy Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market was valued at $1,811.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,894.0 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Waste-to-energy (WtE) or Energy from Waste (EfW) is a process of energy recovery, and the technique of generating energy in the form of heat or electricity from the primary treatment of waste. Most of the WtE processes produce heat or electricity directly through thermal combustion, or generate a combustible fuel commodity, including methanol, methane, synthetic fuels, or ethanol. There are around 450 WtE facilities in Canada and 1,000 in the U.S.

The U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy market growth is accelerated by increasing demand for renewable sources of energy. Waste-to-energy is one of the most effective and robust source of energy derived from waste as a combustion substance. Rise in demand for electricity consumption is also other factor responsible for the growth of the U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy Market.

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

Other factors include increase in demand for incineration process and rise in public WtE expenditure. Moreover, increase in inclination of consumers toward efficient and easy WtE conversion techniques, such as incineration, gasification, pyrolysis, and various biochemical treatments, including aerobic and anaerobic digestion, is expected to significantly boost the U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market growth.

However, there are certain factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. Rise in concerns related to the environmental hazards associated with the incineration process is expected to affect the overall market growth in developed and developing countries.

On the contrary, increase in investments in R&D activities to ensure reliability in terms of environmental effects is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the future.

The U.S. & Canada waste-to-energy market is segmented on the basis of type of technology and U.S. & Canada regions. On the basis of type of technology, the market is bifurcated into thermal, biochemical and others. The thermal segment is further categorized into incineration, pyrolysis, and gasification. The incineration segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Country wise, the market is analyzed across the U.S. & Canada.

The key players profiled in the report include John Wood Group PLC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Covanta Holding Corporation, Waste Management, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Plasco Energy Group, Inc., Xcel Energy, Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Inc., BlueFire Renewables, and Ener-Core, Inc. The

key players have adopted various market penetration and growth strategies, such as acquisitions, agreements, partnerships and business expansion, to strengthen their foothold in the market. In an instance, John Wood Group PLC (Wood Group or JWG) acquired Amec Foster Wheeler with an aim to enhance project delivery, engineering, and technical services for the waste-to-energy sector.

– The report provides extensive qualitative and quantitative analyses of the current trends and future estimations of the U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy market from 2018 to 2026 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

– Profiles of leading players operating in the U.S. and Canada waste-to-energy market has been provided, and this helps can be useful for understanding the competitive scenario in both countries.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and countries exhibiting favorable market growth.

? Thermal

– Incineration

– Pyrolysis

– Gasification

? Biochemical

? Others

o U.S.

o Canada

