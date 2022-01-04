2K Protective Coatings Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the 2K Protective Coatings Market. The 2K Protective Coatings Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the 2K Protective Coatings Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the 2K Protective Coatings Market both globally and regionally.

The global 2K protective coatings market size was US$ 9.4 billion in 2021. The global 2K protective coatings market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

2K protective coatings products are used to guard surfaces against corrosion, UV rays, humidity, and harsh weather conditions. These coatings are also essential to protect the object or surface against acids, harmful gases, oils, and microorganisms.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global 2K protective coatings market is forecast to gain traction due to the rising industrialization, urbanization, and growing commercial activities globally. In addition, the wide applications of 2K protective coatings in the building and construction sector will benefit the global market. 2K protective coatings are used to improve the longevity and stability of the object or surface. Thus, the growing awareness about the products will significantly benefit the overall 2K protective coatings industry.

Increasing investments in the construction industry and growing initiatives for infrastructural development are forecast to surge the market growth during the study period. 2K protective products are deployed in the oil & gas exploration, energy and power, and marine sectors. Thus, the growth of these segments will boost the growth of the global 2K protective coatings market.

The market is witnessing rising investments in R&D which will help introduce technologically advanced products. Thus, it will prompt the growth of the global 2K protective coatings market.

The high cost of the 2K protective coatings may hamper the growth of the global 2K protective coatings market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific 2K protective coatings market is forecast to grow rapidly, owing to the favorable initiatives from government bodies. The policies, such as “Made in India” and “Made in China,” are forecast to boost the growth of the regional 2K protective coatings market. In addition, the rapidly growing construction, marine, and industrial sectors will benefit the 2K protective coatings market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the construction activities. Due to the rapidly spreading virus, governments had to shut down the manufacturing and construction units for a short time period. As a result, it negatively affected the global 2K protective coatings market. In addition, the manufacturing of 2K protective coatings products was also affected majorly due to the lockdown and import-export restrictions. Industrial growth also slowed down during the pandemic. Thus, all of these factors have significantly impacted the global 2K protective coatings market.

Competitors in the Market

Sika AG

Akzonobel N.V.

PPG Industries

The Sherwin Williams Company

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

Chukogu Marine Paints Ltd.

Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global 2K protective coatings market segmentation focuses on Resin, End-Use, Application, and Region.

By Resin Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Others

By End-use Industry:

Offshore Structures/Oil & Gas Exploration, Production, and Transmission

Petrochemical- Refineries and Chemical Processing

Marine

Cargo Containers

Power Generation

Water and Waste Treatment

Civil Building and Infrastructure

Food and Beverage Plants

Others

By Application:

Abrasion resistance

Chemical resistance

Fire protection

Heat resistance

Corrosion protection

Pipe coatings

Tank linings

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the 2K Protective Coatings Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the 2K Protective Coatings Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for 2K Protective Coatings Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

