Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size and Challenges 2022: Supporting Growth, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Antimicrobial Coatings Market. The Antimicrobial Coatings Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Antimicrobial Coatings Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Antimicrobial Coatings Market both globally and regionally.

The global antimicrobial coatings market size was US$ 3.9 billion in 2021. The global antimicrobial coatings market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The antimicrobial coating is necessary to inhibit microbial contamination from dry or flat surfaces. These coatings are used in clinical products, gadgets, and surfaces to prevent the spread of the disease.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing prevalence of diseases and the growing number of patients being admitted to hospitals, clinics, and other places is driving the growth of the market. In addition, increasing concerns regarding cleanliness will boost the growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market during the study period.

Increasing demand for medicinal disinfectants will benefit the global antimicrobial coatings market. The demand for disinfectants is continuously growing among various industries. Antimicrobial coatings are deployed to prevent surfaces from microorganisms such as bacteria, parasites, germs, and other undesirable microbes. Thus, it will significantly contribute to market growth.

In addition, several segments, such as textile, consumer goods, and electronics manufacturers, are working on the development of antimicrobial products in order to cater to the changing demands of the consumers. In addition, increasing demand for efficient sanitary facilities and ventilation systems will further fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The high cost of antimicrobial coating products may slow down the market growth.

Rising healthcare expenditure and increasing urbanization will benefit the global antimicrobial coatings market during the study period.

Regional Market

The antimicrobial coatings market will witness significant growth in North America due to the growing urbanization and increasing awareness among the population. In addition, rising consumer disposable income and the growing prevalence of diseases are forecast to benefit the global antimicrobial coatings market. Furthermore, the thermal spray coating market is forecast to grow rapidly during the study period, owing to the availability of cost-efficient raw materials.

Asia-Pacific antimicrobial coatings market is expected to be the second-fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The primary end-use sectors, including healthcare, construction, food processing, and packaging, are driving the market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The need for numerous novel medications, disinfectants, and sanitizers has surged during the Covid-19 outbreak. As a result, the demand for antimicrobial coatings in medical devices is increasing. During the epidemic, it became necessary for healthcare bodies and other industries to deploy antimicrobial coating applications. However, the temporary pause in cross-border trade has hampered the market growth across various countries.

Competitors in the Market

AkzoNobel

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Holdings

DuPont de Nemours

RPM International Inc.

Diamond Vogel Paint Company

BASF SE

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial coatings market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Product Outlook

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

Silver

Copper

Other

Surface Modifications & Coatings

E. Coli

Listeria

Pseudomonas

Others

Application Outlook

Sanitary Facilities & Kitchen

Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems

Food Processing & Packaging

Antimicrobial Textiles

Mold Remediation

Construction

Medical Devices

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

