Textile Enzymes Market Size 2022 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Textile Enzymes Market. The Textile Enzymes Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Textile Enzymes Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Textile Enzymes Market both globally and regionally.
The global textile enzymes market size was US$ 1.57 billion in 2021. The global textile enzymes market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Textile enzymes are used in the processing of textiles, primarily in the finishing of fabrics and apparel. Textile Enzymes have a wide range of applications, including jeans finishing and design.
Factors Influencing the Market
The eco-friendly properties of textile enzymes are primarily driving the growth of the global textile enzymes market. In addition, increasing concerns over air pollution, mainly due to chemical processing, is forecast to boost the demand for textile enzymes from textile manufacturing industries.
Furthermore, the benefits of textile enzymes are driving the growth of the global textile enzyme market. Textile enzymes possess high processing time, energy and are water-efficient. In addition, they improve product quality and have a significantly high potential for process integration. All of these factors will ultimately contribute to the market growth during the study period.
Rising disposable income is forecast to benefit the market. In addition, increasing technological advancements will further accelerate the growth of the textile enzymes industry during the study period. Furthermore, textile enzymes are convenient and are used for fabric desizing and bio-polishing. The changing lifestyle of the population is forecast to escalate the growth of the global textile enzymes market.
The high cost associated with enzyme synthesis may hamper the growth of the global textile enzymes market during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
The global textiles market is forecast to witness healthy growth in North America. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing awareness about textile enzymes among end-users in the region. In addition, the eco-friendly properties of the products will further help the market grow in the region. As a result of technological advancements, textile enzymes are now available for a wide range of applications in biofuel, paper & pulp, textile & leather, starch processing, and other industries, which is projected to fuel the regional market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Transportation constraints around the world resulted in reducing industrial production and disrupted supply chain. In addition, it also reduced the economic growth by a significant amount and negatively impacted the textile enzymes market growth. Thus, the profit percentage also declined drastically.
Furthermore, due to social distancing standards, industrial enterprises had a limited workforce, production operations were highly hampered during the initial phase. However, the global textile enzymes market is forecast to recover as the global situation improves.
Competitors in the Market
DuPont
Associated British Foods
Novozymes
DSM
Dyadic International
Advanced Enzymes Technologies
Maps Enzymes
Epygen Labs
Megazyme
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global textile enzymes market segmentation focuses on Industry, Form, Type, and Region.
Based on Industry
Biofuel
Starch processing
Textiles & leather
Paper & pulp
Other industries (cosmetics, wastewater treatment, and oil field & fine chemicals)
Based on Form
Liquid
Dry
Based on the Type
Amylases
Cellulases
Proteases
Lipases
Other types
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Textile Enzymes Market report are:
How does a global company acquire markets?
What are its core strategies and policies?
What factors will influence the Textile Enzymes Market over the forecast period?
What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Textile Enzymes Market?
What are the leading competitors in the global market?
Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
