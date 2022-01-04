Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market with Key-Players Strategies | Growth, Forthcoming s, Size, Share, Business Prospects and Industry Updates with Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market. The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market both globally and regionally.
The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market size was US$ 61.5 billion in 2021. The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 86.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the study period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing threat of water crisis globally is fueling the growth of the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market. UNICEF estimates that around four billion people witness extreme water scarcity for a minimum of one month each year. In addition, about half of the world’s population is forecast to witness water scarcity in their areas by 2025.
The growing world population is forecast to benefit the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market. The need for clean water for drinking, cooking and other industrial reasons is growing with the growing population. Thus, it is another major factor driving the growth of the water and wastewater treatment equipment market.
Increasing initiatives from authorities are forecast to accelerate the growth of the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Governments of various APAC countries are focusing on controlling the impending water problems. Thus, governments have introduced stringent regulations focused on controlling water usage and accelerating water treatment.
Increasing industrialization and rising residential area are forecast to prompt the growth of the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market.
The advancements in the existing wastewater infrastructure are forecast to benefit the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market.
High operational and maintenance costs may hamper the growth of the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market.
Regional Analysis
On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific water and wastewater treatment equipment market will grow at the highest CAGR. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the increasing number of private and government funding. In addition, rapidly increasing manufacturing activities are forecast to accelerate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising residential sector of the region will increase the demand for equipment in municipal wastewater treatment plants.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 epidemic has had a detrimental impact on the world economy. As a result, it also negatively impacted the global water and wastewater treatment equipment industry. The pandemic hampered the manufacturing activities for several months. In addition, it also affected the investment rates in the water business. Numerous firms abandoned their regular production activity, which hampered market growth. Thus, the global water and wastewater treatment equipment market witnessed significant challenges during the pandemic.
Competitors in The Market
GE Water & Process Technologies
Aquatech International Corporation
Veolia Water Technologies
WPL Limited
Fluence Corporation Limited
Napier Reid Ltd.
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Xylem Inc.
Kemira Oyj
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global water and wastewater treatment equipment market segments are based on Equipment, Application, and Region.
By Equipment
Membrane Separation
Biological
Disinfection
Sludge Treatment
Other
By Application
Municipal
Industrial
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
