3D Printing Construction Market 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Overview, Business Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size and Forecast till 2030

The global 3D printing construction market size was US$ 0.19 billion in 2021. The global 3D printing construction market is forecast to grow to US$ 0.68 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global 3D printing construction market size was US$ 0.19 billion in 2021. The global 3D printing construction market is forecast to grow to US$ 0.68 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

3D printing construction is the process that uses 3D prints to develop buildings and construct a wide range of technologies. 3D printing construction is primarily used to create complex components for private, commercial, and industrial buildings. It offers benefits such as lower labor costs, faster construction, and greater accuracy. Metal composites, concrete, and other materials are used in 3D printing construction.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of green construction projects are fueling the growth of the global 3D printing construction market. The demand for 3D printing and green construction methods is rapidly increasing in the building construction industry as it decreases construction costs.

Increasing concerns related to the environment are forecast to fuel the growth of the market.

3D construction technology is considered a perfect solution to solve the housing crisis. In addition, the growing adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) will boost the growth of the global 3D printing construction market.

Growing urbanization is forecast to benefit the global 3D printing construction market. In addition, initiatives from the governments to boost infrastructural development will accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

High capital investment associated with the 3D printing construction may hamper the growth of the respective market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific 3D printing construction market is forecast to hold dominance throughout the study period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the growing infrastructural development. China and Thailand are considered the highest contributor to the region’s 3D printing construction market, owing to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies.

Europe is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing region due to the presence of prominent 3D printing construction companies in the U.K. In addition, the growing investments in the region are forecast to contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period. In May 2020, Skanska, which is a construction engineering company, declared its partnership with Loughborough University. The partnership intends to escalate the adoption of 3D printing technology, thereby fueling the growth of the overall market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the global 3D printing construction market. Several building projects around the world were delayed or halted due to the pandemic’s disruption, which created a shortage of raw materials used in construction. In 2020, the market players witnessed a significant drop in their revenues. All of this negatively impacted the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

XtreeE

Yingchuang Building Technique

Apis Cor

Monolite UK

CSP s.r.l.

CyBe Construction

Sika

MX3D

Contour Crafting

ICON

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global 3D printing market segmentation focuses on Construction Method, End-User and Region.

Construction Method Outlook

Extrusion

Powder Bonding

Others

Material Type Outlook

Concrete

Metal

Composite

Others

End-user Method Outlook

Building

Infrastructure

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

