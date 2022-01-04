Rubber Processing Chemicals Market 2022 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Rubber Processing Chemicals Market. The Rubber Processing Chemicals Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Rubber Processing Chemicals Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Rubber Processing Chemicals Market both globally and regionally.

The global rubber processing chemicals market size was US$ 5.2 billion in 2021. The global rubber processing chemicals market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Rubber/processing chemicals are chemicals that are used to protect the rubber from heat, sunlight, ozone, oxidation, and mechanical stresses. These chemicals are used in tires to protect them from environmental damage.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing vehicle sales is the primary factor fueling the growth of the global rubber processing market. International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers estimates that around 88.3 million new vehicles were sold in 2014. In addition, the sales number grew to 91.3 million in 2019. All of these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global rubber processing chemicals market during the forecast period. The numbers are forecast to increase in the future, as many prominent players are introducing vehicles with advanced services.

The increasing number of road accidents will increase the demand to boost vehicle safety. Rubber processing chemicals are essential for enhancing the overall performance of tires and non-tire rubber goods. Thus, the global rubber processing chemicals market will grow significantly during the study period.

Rising demand for transportation will fuel the trade of light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. Thus, it will benefit the global rubber processing chemicals market during the study period.

Rising construction activities will boost the growth of the global rubber processing chemicals market. China, the United States, and India are the top shareholders in the global construction market. Thus, the global rubber processing chemicals market will witness favorable opportunities in these countries.

Environmental issues associated with the rubber processing chemicals may hamper the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific rubber processing chemicals market will hold the highest share during the forecast period. The regional market is forecast to witness continuous growth due to the growing focus on infrastructure development. In addition, the growing automotive industry in the region will significantly benefit the global rubber processing chemicals market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The automotive segment witnessed a significant decline during the pandemic, which hampered the growth of the other connected industries. The rubber processing chemicals market, being one of them, also witnessed significant challenges due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Moreover, disruptions in manufacturing operations halted the market growth during the pandemic. Governments of various nations imposed strict lockdowns and banned import-export. All of these factors slowed down the growth of the global rubber processing chemicals market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

BASF

Laxness

Solvay

Arkema

Eastman Chemical Company

Emery Oleochemicals

Henan Xuannuo Imp & Exp Co., Ltd

Vanderbilt Chemicals

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global rubber processing chemicals market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Product Outlook

Anti-degradants

Accelerators

Flame Retardants

Processing aids/Promoters

Others

Application Outlook

Tire

Non-Tire

Key questions answered in the Rubber Processing Chemicals Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Rubber Processing Chemicals Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Rubber Processing Chemicals Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

