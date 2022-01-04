Thermal Ceramics Market Trends and Challenges 2022: Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Thermal Ceramics Market. The Thermal Ceramics Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Thermal Ceramics Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Thermal Ceramics Market both globally and regionally.

The global thermal ceramics market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global thermal ceramic market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Thermal Ceramics manufactures high-temperature fiber blankets for passive fire prevention applications. The usage of thermal ceramic products or ceramic wool for insulation has grown in popularity in recent years.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing manufacturing and automotive industries are primarily driving the growth of the global thermal ceramics market. Thermal ceramics are predicted to be in high demand in the manufacturing, power generation, and chemical industries. In addition, growing urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries are forecast to boost the growth of the global thermal ceramics market.

Rising infrastructural activities are forecast to accelerate the growth of the global thermal ceramics market. Moreover, increasing disposable income will act as a beneficial factor for the market.

The carcinogenic quality of ceramic fibers is a critical problem limiting the expansion of the thermal ceramics business.

The energy-saving properties of ceramic fibers are forecast to be the key factor driving the growth of the market.

The global thermal ceramics market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities in the mining & metal processing segment due to the superior thermal insulation properties of thermal ceramics.

Regional Analysis

The largest and fastest-growing market for thermal ceramics is in Asia-Pacific. The chemical industry’s rapid expansion has resulted in increasing investment in chemical manufacturing units in this region. The chemical and petrochemical end-use industries are also expanding. All of these factors are contributing to the growth of the regional thermal ceramic market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The metal processing and mining activities were halted in various countries due to the COVID-19 spread. In addition, the automotive and industrial segment also observed significant challenges due to the pandemic. Governments of various countries introduced strict lockdowns to control the virus spread and save the population. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global thermal ceramics market.

The construction and other activities were reduced significantly. In addition, various people suffered from job loss which ultimately hampered the trade of thermal ceramic. The demand for automotive also declined, which slowed down the growth of the global thermal ceramics market during the pandemic period.

Competitors in the Market

CeramTec TopCo GmbH

3M

Dyson Technical Ceramics Limited

FIBRECAST INC.

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

ISOLITE INSULATING PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC

RHI Magnesita GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global thermal ceramics market segmentation focuses on Type, Temperature Range, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Thermal Ceramics Market, by Type:

Ceramic Fibers

Insulation Bricks

Thermal Ceramic Market, by Temperature Range:

650 to 1,000 ¡æ

1,000 to 1,400 ¡æ

1,400 to 1,600 ¡æ

Thermal Ceramics Market, by End-use Industry:

Mining & Metal Processing

Chemical & Petrochemical

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Others

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Thermal Ceramics Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Thermal Ceramics Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Thermal Ceramics Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

