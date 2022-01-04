Blockchain Iot Market Growth 2022, Trend Analysis, Product Scope, Industry Size, Factors, Share Estimation, Demand and Supply with Regional Forecast by 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Blockchain Iot Market. The Blockchain Iot Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Blockchain Iot Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Blockchain Iot Market both globally and regionally.

The global blockchain IoT market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global blockchain IoT market is forecast to grow to US$ 271 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing penetration of IoT technology is forecast to benefit the global blockchain IoT market. Growing initiatives to establish smart cities, smart transportation infrastructure, and vehicular connection forecast to play a beneficial role.

The increasing privacy concerns related to IoT devices, such as botnet attacks, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) assaults, and insecure ecosystem interfaces, are forecast to benefit the global blockchain IoT market during the forecast period. Blockchain offers an effective solution for IoT security. It enhances data security and protects data from unauthorized access. All of these factors will contribute to market growth.

The increasing focus of companies towards adopting effective solutions is forecast to benefit the global blockchain IoT market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are increasingly inclining towards online operations. As a result, the demand for data security is forecast to increase from the government, BFSI, and private companies. However, a lack of knowledge about the technology may hamper the growth of the global blockchain IoT market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific blockchain IoT market is forecast to register the highest growth rate, owing to the increasing number of technology companies, growing investments, and favorable government initiatives to build smart city infrastructure.

In August 2019, Reliance, a leading Indian multinational conglomerate company, unveiled its plans to launch a blockchain network with the aim to modernize the agriculture supply chain.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the reliance on online enterprises has expanded dramatically. The internet is being used by BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, retail, transportation, logistics, and other industries in order to offer critical services to consumers. However, the global pandemic had a negative impact on the demand and availability of the various hardware components needed for blockchain IoT. The healthcare and government sectors are expected to have a significant contribution to the market during the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Intel (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Huawei (China)

Cisco (US)

SAP (Germany)

Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland)

The Linux Foundation (US)

R3 (US)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global blockchain IoT market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Based on the component:

Hardware

IoT Sensors

Motion Sensors

GPS

Temperature Sensors

Vehicle Information

Connected Devices

Crypto-wallets

Software and Platform

Services

Technology Advisory and Consulting Services

Deployment and Integration Services

Support and Maintenance

Based on applications:

Smart Contracts

Security

Data Sharing/ Communication

Asset Tracking and Management

Other applications* (real-time workforce tracking and workforce management)

Based on organization size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based on the vertical:

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Building Management

Healthcare

Retail

Wearable and Mobile Devices

Smart City

Other verticals** (food and beverages, pharmaceutical, mining, agriculture, construction, and real estate)

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Blockchain Iot Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Blockchain Iot Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Blockchain Iot Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

