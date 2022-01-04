Cloud TV Market Size 2022, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Cloud TV Market. The Cloud TV Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Cloud TV Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Cloud TV Market both globally and regionally.
The global cloud TV market size was US$ 1.2 billion in 2021. The global cloud TV market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
The cloud TV platform includes video, graphics, and interactive, which are delivered via unicast bandwidth to set-top boxes. Cloud TV merges web material and enables users to stream TV networks, movies, and any other live show.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The growing living standards of the urban population are forecast to benefit the global cloud TV market. In addition, the growing penetration of cloud-based technologies is forecast to fuel the market growth during the study period.
Furthermore, the benefits of cloud technology over traditional broadcasting formats and platforms, such as ease of linking other devices are forecast to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, better scalability, cost flexibility, and agility of cloud TV will offer ample growth opportunities for the market players.
The growing online video consumption is forecast to accelerate the market growth. In addition, the advent of 5G is forecast to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years. In addition, many telecom providers are investing in the advancement of 5G technologies to expand their services. Thus, all of these factors will contribute to the growth of the global cloud TV market during the forecast period.
Growing urbanization and increasing disposable income will be beneficial for the global cloud TV market.
Lower connectivity in rural areas may hamper the growth of the global cloud TV market.
Regional Analysis
North America held dominance in the global cloud TV market in terms of revenue. The region is forecast to remain dominant throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of internet-based technologies. In addition, the authorities in the region are highly investing in the rollout of 5G technology. As a result, it is forecast to benefit the global market during the study period. Furthermore, rising consumer spending on advanced cloud TV solutions will accelerate the market expansion during the analysis period.
The Asia-Pacific cloud TV market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate, owing to increasing investment in the industry and growing urbanization. In addition, growing disposable income and rising adoption of smartphones are forecast to contribute to the regional market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global cloud TV market. During the epidemic, most organizations started implementing the work-from-home module. The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted home video consumption to previously unheard-of heights. Demand for cloud TV platforms also increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate throughout the projection period, owing to rising consumer usage of video streaming and smart technology adoption.
Competitors in the Market
Brightcove
Amino Technologies
Muvi
IntelliMedia Networks
Pontis Technologies
Mware Solutions
MatrixStream Technologies
CSG Systems International Inc
Viaccess-Orca
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global cloud TV market segmentation focuses on End-User, Size, and Region.
By end-user
Telecom Companies
Media Organizations and Broadcasters
By size
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
