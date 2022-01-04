Construction Chemicals Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Strategy, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Construction Chemicals Market. The Construction Chemicals Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Construction Chemicals Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Construction Chemicals Market both globally and regionally.
The global construction chemicals market size was US$ 49.9 billion in 2021. The global construction chemicals market is forecast to grow to US$ 89.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Construction chemicals are used in construction activities to establish sustainable infrastructure. It increases the durability of the buildings and adds fortification from environmental hazards.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing number of construction activities globally is forecast to fuel market growth. In addition, rising government initiatives to boost infrastructure growth are forecast to benefit the global construction chemicals market during the study period.
Increasing urbanization and rising disposable income are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market players during the study period.
An increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions will be beneficial for the global construction chemicals market. In June 2021, RPM International Inc’s Carboline subsidiary acquired Dudick Inc. In addition, Sika AG purchased Modern Waterproofing Group in 2020. This acquisition aims to expand the company’s product portfolio. To increase their market share, key players in this market are pursuing expansion and acquisition as key business strategies. In 2016, Arkema SA increased Bostik Smart Adhesives production capacity in Malaysia to cater to the demands of the public for cementitious products.
Strict regulations may hamper the growth of the global construction chemicals market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global construction chemical market was negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the government-imposed restrictions in several countries, construction work was ceased all over the world. In addition, the major contributors in the market, such as India, China, the United States, and European nations, witnessed a significant impact of the pandemic. Thus, all of this hampered the growth of the global construction chemical market.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is expanding at a healthy rate due to rising population and urbanization. Increasing initiatives from governments to boost the infrastructural growth are forecast to benefit the regional market.
China’s construction industry is emerging as the largest market due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investments. China leads the APAC market, accounting for the maximum share in the global construction chemicals. In addition, the construction activities in India are forecast to rise significantly. As a result, it will fuel the demand for construction chemicals during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
Arkema
Ashland
BASF SE
Bolton Group
Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty Ltd
Chryso SAS
CICO Group
Conmix Ltd
Dow
Fosroc Inc.
Franklin International
GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
LafargeHolcim
MAPEI
MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd.
Nouryon
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
RPM International Inc.
Grupa Selena
Sika AG
Thermax Limited
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
By Type
Concrete Admixture and Cement Grinding Aids
Surface Treatment
Repair and Rehabilitation
Protective Coatings
Industrial Flooring
Waterproofing
Adhesive and Sealants
Grout and Anchor
By End-use
Residential
Industrial/Commercial
Infrastructure
Repair Structures
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
