Construction Chemicals Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Strategy, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Construction Chemicals Market. The Construction Chemicals Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Construction Chemicals Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Construction Chemicals Market both globally and regionally.

The global construction chemicals market size was US$ 49.9 billion in 2021. The global construction chemicals market is forecast to grow to US$ 89.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Construction chemicals are used in construction activities to establish sustainable infrastructure. It increases the durability of the buildings and adds fortification from environmental hazards.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing number of construction activities globally is forecast to fuel market growth. In addition, rising government initiatives to boost infrastructure growth are forecast to benefit the global construction chemicals market during the study period.

Increasing urbanization and rising disposable income are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market players during the study period.

An increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions will be beneficial for the global construction chemicals market. In June 2021, RPM International Inc’s Carboline subsidiary acquired Dudick Inc. In addition, Sika AG purchased Modern Waterproofing Group in 2020. This acquisition aims to expand the company’s product portfolio. To increase their market share, key players in this market are pursuing expansion and acquisition as key business strategies. In 2016, Arkema SA increased Bostik Smart Adhesives production capacity in Malaysia to cater to the demands of the public for cementitious products.

Strict regulations may hamper the growth of the global construction chemicals market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global construction chemical market was negatively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the government-imposed restrictions in several countries, construction work was ceased all over the world. In addition, the major contributors in the market, such as India, China, the United States, and European nations, witnessed a significant impact of the pandemic. Thus, all of this hampered the growth of the global construction chemical market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world and is expanding at a healthy rate due to rising population and urbanization. Increasing initiatives from governments to boost the infrastructural growth are forecast to benefit the regional market.

China’s construction industry is emerging as the largest market due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investments. China leads the APAC market, accounting for the maximum share in the global construction chemicals. In addition, the construction activities in India are forecast to rise significantly. As a result, it will fuel the demand for construction chemicals during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Arkema

Ashland

BASF SE

Bolton Group

Cemetaid (N.S.W.) Pty Ltd

Chryso SAS

CICO Group

Conmix Ltd

Dow

Fosroc Inc.

Franklin International

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

LafargeHolcim

MAPEI

MUHU (China) Construction Materials Co., Ltd.

Nouryon

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

RPM International Inc.

Grupa Selena

Sika AG

Thermax Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Concrete Admixture and Cement Grinding Aids

Surface Treatment

Repair and Rehabilitation

Protective Coatings

Industrial Flooring

Waterproofing

Adhesive and Sealants

Grout and Anchor

By End-use

Residential

Industrial/Commercial

Infrastructure

Repair Structures

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Construction Chemicals Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Construction Chemicals Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Construction Chemicals Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

