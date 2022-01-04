Contact Center as a Service Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Contact Center as a Service Market. The Contact Center as a Service Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Contact Center as a Service Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Contact Center as a Service Market both globally and regionally.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol466

The global contact center as a service market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global contact center as a service market is forecast to grow to US$ 16.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing demand for the CCaaS model due to its affordable and flexible properties are forecast to benefit the global contact center as a service (CCaaS) market. The CCaaS platform enables rapid deployment of new features, channels, and functions, which will fuel the market’s growth in the coming years.

The increasing adoption of Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for market growth. In addition, the increasing demand for advanced technologies in the contact centers is forecast to accelerate the growth of the global contact center as a service market.

The rising trend of remote-working will further bolster the growth of the global contact center as a service market. In addition, changing consumer demands will offer beneficial opportunities for the market players.

The increasing number of e-commerce platforms is forecast to accelerate the growth of the market. It has become essential for every business to maintain customer relationships. In addition, the launch of robust self-service bots and cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML will help companies deliver efficient services. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global contact center as a service market.

Increasing concerns over data security may hamper the growth of the contact center as a service market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the highest share in the global contact center as a service market. The growth of the region is attributed to several factors, such as the growing number of service centers and increasing demand for remote working. In addition, the growing e-commerce industry will benefit the regional contact center as a service market. Furthermore, the region is witnessing rapid digital transformation, which will fuel the growth of the regional contact center as a service market. Moreover, increasing demand for omnichannel service delivery and implementation of the latest technologies, such as AI, will bolster the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to have a positive impact on the global contact center as a service market. The CCaaS model enables working from a remote location. To effectively maintain the customer experience, businesses are increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions and encouraging work-from-home policies. Furthermore, the rise in online transactions and purchases during the COVID-19 crisis has increased the need for cloud-based solutions. As a result, the global contact center as a service market witnessed significant growth during the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive, Inc.

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Microsoft Corp.

NICE inContact

SAP SE

Unify, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Solution Outlook

Automatic Call Distribution

Call Recording

Computer Telephony Integration

Customer Collaboration

Dialer

Interactive Voice Response

Reporting & Analytics

Workforce Optimization

Others

Service Outlook

Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Managed Services

Enterprise Size Outlook

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

End-use Outlook

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Others

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

