Antidepressant Drugs Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Antidepressant Drugs Market. The Antidepressant Drugs Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Antidepressant Drugs Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Antidepressant Drugs Market both globally and regionally.

The global antidepressant drugs market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global antidepressant drugs market is forecast to grow to US$ 32 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising cases of depression globally are driving the growth of the global antidepressant drugs market. In addition, increasing awareness about the efficient treatments and the introduction of novel drugs is forecast to fuel the growth of the global antidepressant drugs market.

Improper eating habits and stressful work schedule is the major cause of depression. Thus, the growing number of the working population and busy schedules are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market players.

The increasing geriatric population and growing changes in lifestyle will accelerate the growth of the global antidepressant drugs market.

Poor efficiency and safety concerns regarding drugs may hamper the growth of the global antidepressant drugs market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the mental health of the majority of the population. People globally suffered from stress, anxiety due to job loss, quarantine, and other factors. As a result, the demand for antidepressant drugs decreased drastically. Moreover, governments across various nations took the initiative to help depression survivors. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) offered around US$ 425 million to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in order to expand mental health services for isolated people via telehealth and other related services.

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global antidepressant drugs market. One of the major factors expected to drive the overall growth of the antidepressant drugs market is the rising cases of depression. Furthermore, the geriatric population in the United States is growing, which is forecast to create more opportunities for market players in the region. Anxiety disorder is one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States, affecting approximately 40 million American adults each year, or 18.1 percent of the total population, according to the estimations by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. Furthermore, more than 16.1 million American adults suffer from major depressive disorder each year, with women being more affected than men. As a result, the increasing prevalence of these disorders and the increasing rate of antidepressant consumption are forecast to drive the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

H. Lundbeck AS

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

Alkermes

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Eli Lilly and Co.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Forest laboratories

Akeda Pharmaceutical

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global antidepressant drugs market segmentation focuses on Depression Disorders, Products, and Region.

By Depression Disorder

Major Depressive Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Panic Disorder

Others

By Product

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake Inhibitors

Monoamine oxidase inhibitors

Serotonin antagonist and reuptake inhibitors

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

