Beauty and Personal Care Surfactants Market Share 2022 Comprehensive Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2030

The global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was US$ 16.1 billion in 2021. The global beauty and personal care Surfactants market is forecast to grow to US$ 21 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global beauty and personal care surfactants market size was US$ 16.1 billion in 2021. The global beauty and personal care Surfactants market is forecast to grow to US$ 21 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Increasing demand for beauty care products is the primary factor driving the growth of the global beauty and personal care surfactants market.

Rising awareness about bio-based products, sunscreens, and anti-aging products is forecast to fuel the market growth. In addition, rising concerns over physical appearance will boost the growth of the global beauty and personal care surfactants.

The increasing demand for hair and skincare products from the young population is also the key factor boosting the market growth. In addition, the rising penetration of the global companies, including Johnson and Johnson, L’Oréal SA, Avon Products Inc., Helen of Troy Limited, Unilever, and Estee Lauder Companies Inc., are forecast to benefit the market during the study period.

The rising number of product innovations and approvals is driving the market growth. In 2018, BASF introduced advanced skincare and hair care products added with surfactants.

The increasing working population and growing women’s employment rate are forecast to benefit the global beauty and personal care surfactants market during the study period. Furthermore, the growing number of skincare diseases and the availability of efficient treatments are forecast to propel the market growth during the study period.

Strict regulations may hamper the growth of the global beauty and personal care surfactants market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for luxury materials declined drastically. As a result, the sales of cosmetics also declined. Travel activities, events, social gatherings were highly impacted, which, in turn, declined the need for cosmetic products. Thus, the pandemic emerged as a significant drawback for the global beauty and personal care surfactants market.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest shareholder in the global beauty and personal care surfactants market. The market is forecast to hold dominance in the coming years, owing to the increasing technological advancements in the region. In addition, the growing employment rate, rising awareness about personal care, and increasing number of skin-related diseases are all contributing to the growth of the market.

The Asia-pacific beauty and personal care surfactants market will also witness significant growth, owing to the increasing geriatric population and rising demand for anti-aging products. In addition, the rising number of the working population and disposable income is forecast to drive the growth of the regional market.

Competitors in the Market

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Kao Corporation.

Stepan Company

Rhodia

Evonik Industries

Clariant

Croda International Plc

Dow Huntsman International LLC.

Solvay

Ashland

Nouryon

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global beauty and personal care surfactants market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

Product Outlook

Nonionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Anionics

Others

Application Outlook

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

