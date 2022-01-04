Biodegradable Packaging Market Trends 2022, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Biodegradable Packaging Market. The Biodegradable Packaging Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Biodegradable Packaging Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Biodegradable Packaging Market both globally and regionally.
The global biodegradable packaging market size was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021. The global biodegradable packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing awareness about the hazardous health effects of pollution is forecast to fuel the growth of the biodegradable packaging market. The demand for eco-friendly plastic has been increasing. In addition, increasing efforts from governments to reduce the use of non-biodegradable conventional plastics is forecast to benefit the global market.
The increasing demand for ready-to-eat food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics is forecast to benefit the global biodegradable packaging market. In addition, the beneficial applications of biodegradable packaging in electronics, medical, and automotive will fuel the growth of the market.
The introduction of innovative solutions and growing investments in R&D activities are all forecasts to contribute to the growth of the global biodegradable packaging market.
The high cost of the product may hamper the growth of the global biodegradable packaging market during the forecast period.
The increasing number of the working population is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market players during the pandemic. In addition, the growth of the hospitality sector and the growing trend of cloud kitchens will benefit the global biodegradable packaging market.
Regional Analysis
On the basis of region, North America and Europe will emerge as the potentially lucrative regional markets, owing to the growing number of technological advancements and increasing awareness about eco-friendly products. In addition, Asia Pacific will register promising growth due to the rising demand for recyclable materials and increasing government initiatives. In addition, the expansion of the FMCG, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and other industries will further bolster the growth of the Asia-pacific biodegradable packaging market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries. As a result, it fueled the growth of the global biodegradable packaging market. During the pandemic, people started adopting ready-to-eat packed products in order to avoid human contact. Moreover, the pharmaceuticals industry also witnessed significant growth during the pandemic. As a result, it surged the demand for efficient, biodegradable packaging during the pandemic period.
However, the high cost of the packaging was a significant challenge witnessed by the market during the pandemic.
Competitors in the Market
NatureWorks
Total Corbion
Novamont
Biome Bioplastics
Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation
Toray Industries
Plantic Technologies
Danimer Scientific
Fkur Kunstsoff
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global biodegradable packaging market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use, and Region.
On the basis of Type
PLA
Starch Blends
PHA
Biodegradable Polyesters
On the basis of End-use
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Textile
Agriculture & Horticulture
Others
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
