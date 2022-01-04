Digital Education Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Digital Education Market. The Digital Education Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Digital Education Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Digital Education Market both globally and regionally.
The global digital education market size was US$ 11.2 billion in 2021. The global digital education market is forecast to grow to US$ 149 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The prominent technologies, such as Augmented Reality (AR), are expected to change the outlook of the digital education market. AR boosts the real environment by offering advanced services, such as text, sound effects, graphics, and multimedia. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global digital education market.
The increasing trend of microlearning is forecast to benefit the global digital education market. Microlearning is the e-learning process, mainly in the small segments, to help individuals achieve their goals.
The rising adoption of smartphones and smart devices is forecast to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, rising internet penetration globally is forecast to benefit the global digital education market during the study period.
The advancements in technologies are forecast to fuel the growth of the digital education market. In addition, the introduction of efficient platforms, such as LMS will bolster market growth.
Online education is convenient, cost-effective, and sharpens learning skills. The growing awareness about the benefits of online education will accelerate the growth of the digital education market during the forecast period.
However, lack of social interaction may hamper the growth of the global digital education market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global digital education market. The demand for online platforms increased significantly. Earlier, digital education was only popular among the students pursuing higher class education. However, the sudden onset of the pandemic has raised the necessity to adopt remote methods in order to continue the tasks. As a result, schools, institutions, universities, and other segments adopted digital learning solutions in order to offer online learning to the students without the risk of COVID-19.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global digital education market, owing to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies and the growing number of advancements. In addition, rising government initiatives and collaborations between digital education vendors and research specialists are forecast to benefit the regional digital education market during the study period. Furthermore, the increasing number of students pursuing education will escalate the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
Coursera
edX
Pluralsight
Edureka
Alison
Udacity
Miríadax
Jigsaw Academy
diversity
Intellipaat
Edmodo
FutureLearn
NovoEd
XuetangX
Federica EU
Linkstreet Learning
Khan Academy
Kadenze
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
The global digital education market segmentation focuses on Components, Services, Learning Type, End-Users, and Region.
By Component:
Hardware
Interactive displays
Interactive whiteboards
Smartboards
Others
Software
Integrated solutions
Standalone solutions
LMS/LCMS
SIS
Classroom Management software
Language Learning software
Others
By Services:
Consulting
Implementation
Support and maintenance
By Learning type:
Synchronous learning
Asynchronous learning
By End Users:
Academic
K-12
Higher education
Enterprises
SMEs
Large Enterprises
Government
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Digital Education Market report are:
How does a global company acquire markets?
What are its core strategies and policies?
What factors will influence the Digital Education Market over the forecast period?
What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Digital Education Market?
What are the leading competitors in the global market?
Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol461
