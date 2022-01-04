Digital Education Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Digital Education Market. The Digital Education Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Digital Education Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Digital Education Market both globally and regionally.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol461

The global digital education market size was US$ 11.2 billion in 2021. The global digital education market is forecast to grow to US$ 149 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The prominent technologies, such as Augmented Reality (AR), are expected to change the outlook of the digital education market. AR boosts the real environment by offering advanced services, such as text, sound effects, graphics, and multimedia. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global digital education market.

The increasing trend of microlearning is forecast to benefit the global digital education market. Microlearning is the e-learning process, mainly in the small segments, to help individuals achieve their goals.

The rising adoption of smartphones and smart devices is forecast to fuel the growth of the market. In addition, rising internet penetration globally is forecast to benefit the global digital education market during the study period.

The advancements in technologies are forecast to fuel the growth of the digital education market. In addition, the introduction of efficient platforms, such as LMS will bolster market growth.

Online education is convenient, cost-effective, and sharpens learning skills. The growing awareness about the benefits of online education will accelerate the growth of the digital education market during the forecast period.

However, lack of social interaction may hamper the growth of the global digital education market during the study period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol461

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global digital education market. The demand for online platforms increased significantly. Earlier, digital education was only popular among the students pursuing higher class education. However, the sudden onset of the pandemic has raised the necessity to adopt remote methods in order to continue the tasks. As a result, schools, institutions, universities, and other segments adopted digital learning solutions in order to offer online learning to the students without the risk of COVID-19.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global digital education market, owing to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies and the growing number of advancements. In addition, rising government initiatives and collaborations between digital education vendors and research specialists are forecast to benefit the regional digital education market during the study period. Furthermore, the increasing number of students pursuing education will escalate the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Coursera

edX

Pluralsight

Edureka

Alison

Udacity

Miríadax

Jigsaw Academy

diversity

Intellipaat

Edmodo

FutureLearn

LinkedIn

NovoEd

XuetangX

Federica EU

Linkstreet Learning

Khan Academy

Kadenze

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global digital education market segmentation focuses on Components, Services, Learning Type, End-Users, and Region.

By Component:

Hardware

Interactive displays

Interactive whiteboards

Smartboards

Others

Software

Integrated solutions

Standalone solutions

LMS/LCMS

SIS

Classroom Management software

Language Learning software

Others

By Services:

Consulting

Implementation

Support and maintenance

By Learning type:

Synchronous learning

Asynchronous learning

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol461

By End Users:

Academic

K-12

Higher education

Enterprises

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Digital Education Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Digital Education Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Digital Education Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol461

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com