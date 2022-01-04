Indoor Farming Market 2022: Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Technology, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Indoor Farming Market. The Indoor Farming Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Indoor Farming Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Indoor Farming Market both globally and regionally.

The global indoor farming market size was US$ 14.1 billion in 2021. The global indoor farming market is forecast to grow to US$ 35 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Indoor farming is the renowned method of growing crops or plants indoors. This farming method usually includes hydroponics and uses artificial lights in order to serve the required amount of nutrients and light for growth.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing demand for higher yields is forecast to drive the growth of the global indoor farming market. Indoor farming offer advantages like higher yield and convenience. In addition, it requires lesser time and limited land area that is more beneficial than the conventional farming method. As a result, the global indoor farming market will grow significantly.

Growing demand for innovative and cost-effective technologies is forecast to fuel the market growth. In addition, the rising population and increasing demand for food will propel the growth of the market.

The increasing number of farming activities are also forecast to fuel the market growth during the study period. In addition, favorable government initiatives to boost crop production will boost the market growth during the study period.

Increasing demand for organic food and growing awareness regarding the efficiency of alternative farming methods are forecast to benefit the global market during the forecast period.

The high cost associated with the indoor farming setup may hamper the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific indoor farming market is forecast to grow rapidly, owing to the increasing number of farming activities. The market will witness the high contribution of China and India in the forthcoming years. In addition, the increasing number of indoor farms is forecast to benefit the regional market during the study period.

The population in this region is continuously growing, which is increasing the demand for food. As a result, governments are also promoting advanced methods in order to boost crop production and cater to public demands. All of these factors will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific indoor farming market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, health and food safety became the key focus for many nations. In addition, it increased the adoption of indoor farming as it is one of the safest ways to get organic food. Furthermore, the labor shortages on the farm created a shortage of food. As a result, indoor farming practices grew significantly globally.

Competitors in the Market

Everlight Electronics

Argus Control Systems

LumiGrow

Netafim

Logiqs

Illumitex

Hydrodynamics International

American Hydroponics

Richel Group

Vertical Farm Systems

General Hydroponics

Agrilution

Heliospectra AB

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

On the basis of the growing system

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-based

Hybrid

On the basis of facility type

Glass or Poly Greenhouse

Indoor Vertical Farm

Container Farm

Indoor DWC System

On the basis of component

Hardware

Software & Services

On the basis of crop type

Fruits & vegetables

Herbs & Microgreens

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Indoor Farming Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Indoor Farming Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Indoor Farming Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

