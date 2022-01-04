COBOT Market Share 2022 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the COBOT Market. The COBOT Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the COBOT Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the COBOT Market both globally and regionally.
The global COBOT market size was USD 1.3 billion in 2021. The global COBOT market is forecast to grow to US$ 36.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
COBOTs are designed to assist humans with specific jobs that are complicated in nature and demand high precision. These robots collaborate with people on a daily basis. These robots are capable of detecting odd behavior in their surroundings. In addition, they also collaborate with humans without leaving their physical space.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing adoption of COBOTs is forecast to fuel market growth. Manufacturing companies are employing collaborative robots with the aim to automate the process. In addition, COBOTs increase productivity, which will fuel market growth.
COBOT is user-friendly in nature and reliant in terms of security. Thus, such properties of COBOTs are forecast to fuel the growth of the global COBOTs market.
The increasing number of launches is forecast to boost the growth of the global cobot market. In 2020, Yaskawa introduced the HC20XP Human-Collaborative Robot. The robot has hand-guided education for quick robot system implementation features. The new collaborative robot is designed for applications where robots must securely work alongside or in close proximity to humans.
The demand for COBOTs is forecast to increase for the tasks that require greater efficiency. In addition, the capacity of COBOTs to work productively with humans is forecast to increase their industrial deployments.
High initial investment associated with COBOTs may hamper the growth of the global COBOTs market.
Market vendors are also entering into partnerships, which is forecast to fuel the growth of the global COBOTs market. HAHN Group, an automation company, purchased DAHL Automation, a robotics integrator specialized in collaborative robot arms, in April 2020. The company aims to expand its services by offering intralogistics and autonomous mobile robots.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Robotics and automation are playing an increasingly important role in helping to protect people and handle the supplies that they require as people migrate to remote working and home learning. The robots assist in the disinfection of hospitals. People receive groceries via autonomous deliveries from robots as they adopt social separation. Furthermore, pharmaceutical businesses’ work is also growing due to automated workstations. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive on the market.
Regional Analysis
Europe holds the largest share in the global COBOT market. Regional expansion is credited to the growing use of COBOTs in numerous verticals, such as electronics, logistics, and inspections. Furthermore, an increasing number of launches of productive solutions is forecast to fuel the regional market’s growth.
Competitors in the Market
EPSON Robots
F&P Robotics AG
KUKA AG
Precise Automation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Techman Robot by Quanta Storage
DENSO Robotics Inc.
Franka Emika GmbH
Comau S.p.A
Energid Technologies Corporation
Fanuc Corporation
MRK-Systeme GmbH
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
By Payload:
Up to 5 Kg
Up to 10 Kg
Above 10 Kg
By Application:
Assembly
Pick and Place
Packaging
Handling
Quality Testing
Machine Tending
Gluing And Welding
Others
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
