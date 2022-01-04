COBOT Market Share 2022 Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the COBOT Market. The COBOT Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the COBOT Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the COBOT Market both globally and regionally.

The global COBOT market size was USD 1.3 billion in 2021. The global COBOT market is forecast to grow to US$ 36.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42 % during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COBOTs are designed to assist humans with specific jobs that are complicated in nature and demand high precision. These robots collaborate with people on a daily basis. These robots are capable of detecting odd behavior in their surroundings. In addition, they also collaborate with humans without leaving their physical space.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing adoption of COBOTs is forecast to fuel market growth. Manufacturing companies are employing collaborative robots with the aim to automate the process. In addition, COBOTs increase productivity, which will fuel market growth.

COBOT is user-friendly in nature and reliant in terms of security. Thus, such properties of COBOTs are forecast to fuel the growth of the global COBOTs market.

The increasing number of launches is forecast to boost the growth of the global cobot market. In 2020, Yaskawa introduced the HC20XP Human-Collaborative Robot. The robot has hand-guided education for quick robot system implementation features. The new collaborative robot is designed for applications where robots must securely work alongside or in close proximity to humans.

The demand for COBOTs is forecast to increase for the tasks that require greater efficiency. In addition, the capacity of COBOTs to work productively with humans is forecast to increase their industrial deployments.

High initial investment associated with COBOTs may hamper the growth of the global COBOTs market.

Market vendors are also entering into partnerships, which is forecast to fuel the growth of the global COBOTs market. HAHN Group, an automation company, purchased DAHL Automation, a robotics integrator specialized in collaborative robot arms, in April 2020. The company aims to expand its services by offering intralogistics and autonomous mobile robots.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Robotics and automation are playing an increasingly important role in helping to protect people and handle the supplies that they require as people migrate to remote working and home learning. The robots assist in the disinfection of hospitals. People receive groceries via autonomous deliveries from robots as they adopt social separation. Furthermore, pharmaceutical businesses’ work is also growing due to automated workstations. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive on the market.

Regional Analysis

Europe holds the largest share in the global COBOT market. Regional expansion is credited to the growing use of COBOTs in numerous verticals, such as electronics, logistics, and inspections. Furthermore, an increasing number of launches of productive solutions is forecast to fuel the regional market’s growth.

Competitors in the Market

EPSON Robots

F&P Robotics AG

KUKA AG

Precise Automation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Techman Robot by Quanta Storage

DENSO Robotics Inc.

Franka Emika GmbH

Comau S.p.A

Energid Technologies Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

MRK-Systeme GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Payload:

Up to 5 Kg

Up to 10 Kg

Above 10 Kg

By Application:

Assembly

Pick and Place

Packaging

Handling

Quality Testing

Machine Tending

Gluing And Welding

Others

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the COBOT Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the COBOT Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for COBOT Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

