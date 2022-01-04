Smart Electric Meter Market 2022 Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Business Plans, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Smart Electric Meter Market. The Smart Electric Meter Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Smart Electric Meter Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Smart Electric Meter Market both globally and regionally.

The global smart electric meter market size was US$ 18 billion in 2021. The global smart electric meter market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Smart electric meters are cost-efficient. In addition, users install these electric meters to monitor the electricity consumption and modify the consumption according to the electricity tariff prices. Furthermore, the growing urbanization is forecast to benefit the global smart electric meters market during the study period.

Smart electric meters record the electrical consumption of the building. In addition, it also records the voltage and power quality monitoring. In addition, it helps consumers to watch the energy consumption statistics at any time, which will help them modify their consumption and reduce the bill price. In addition, the significant advantages of smart electric meters significant advantages over traditional meters are forecast to benefit the global smart electric meters during the study period.

Favorable government policies mandating the use of smart electric meters for accurate results are forecast to boost the market growth. In addition, the growing implementation of the smart grid to monitor electricity demand is forecast to benefit the global market.

Increasing population and rising focus of governments towards infrastructure development will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing number of data centers and IT hubs will accelerate the growth of the global smart electric meter market during the forecast period.

High investment costs may hamper the growth of the global smart electric meter market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart electric meter market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. The region is home to various populous countries, which is expected to increase the demand for electricity. In addition, increasing investments for the development of efficient smart grid technologies and smart cities will benefit the regional market. Furthermore, the growing number of data centers, IT hubs, and commercial organizations will significantly escalate the market growth during the study period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered the manufacturing of smart electric meters. During the pandemic, industries had to shut operations as per the rules by governments. In addition, China, which holds a significant share in the market, witnessed severe disruptions. The cases in the country rose abruptly, which forced the government to shift its focus on healthcare. As a result, the global smart electric meter market growth declined during the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Itron

Landis+Gyr (Toshiba Corporation)

Jiangsu Linyang

Wasion

Aclara Technologies

Schneider

Siemens

Honeywell

Iskraemeco

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart electric meter market segmentation focuses on phase, Communication technology centers, End-Users, and Region.

By Phase

Single

Three

By Communication Technology Type

Power Line Communication (PLC)

Radio Frequency (RF)

Cellular

By End-Users

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

