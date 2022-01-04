Cross-Laminated Timber Market Growth Statistics 2022, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Business Strategies, Top-Countries Data, Players Analysis, Demand Status and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Cross-Laminated Timber Market. The Cross-Laminated Timber Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Cross-Laminated Timber Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Cross-Laminated Timber Market both globally and regionally.

The global cross-laminated timber market size was US$ 1061 million in 2021. The global cross-laminated timber market is forecast to grow to US$ 2080 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) works as a renewable option for concrete and steel construction. It is a form of wood panel produced by attaching the layers of solid-sawn lumber.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The demand for cross-laminated timber is forecast to increase due to its eco-friendly characteristics. In addition, the growth of the construction industry is forecast to fuel the growth of the global cross-laminated timber market during the study period.

The rising demand for sustainable construction solutions is driving the growth of the global cross-laminated timber (CLT) market. CLT acts as a beneficial alternative that pollutes the environment. In addition, its lightweight properties help in producing efficient designs. Thus, all of these factors will contribute to the market growth during the study period.

Growing technological advancements are forecast to boost the adoption of cross-laminated timber in construction activities. The advancements in the industry have helped construct buildings up to ten stories tall.

Rising government support is forecast to accelerate the growth of the global cross-laminated timber market during the study period. In addition, increasing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of cement and bricks is forecast to fuel the demand for environmentally sustainable construction materials. Thus, the global cross-laminated timber market will benefit from growing environmental concerns.

The poor fire and moisture resistance of cross-laminated timbers may slow down the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The cross-laminated timber market is forecast to witness favorable growth results in Europe. The region is expected to hold dominance in the market due to the rising construction activities and favorable government initiatives. In addition, North America will hold a substantial proportion of the cross-laminated timber market, owing to the growing construction industries and rising number of residential and commercial projects.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Cross-laminated timber has high applications in the construction industry. However, the construction industry has been one of those industries that witnessed negative impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the demand for cross-laminated timber ultimately declined. In addition, the market also witnessed significant challenges in the production of cross-laminated timber. As a result of this, supply chains were highly disrupted. The global cross-laminated timber market is forecast to recover as the authorities ease restrictions and construction activities restart.

Competitors in the Market

Sterling Company

Stora Enso Group

Binderholz GmbH

Mayr Melnhof Holz Group

Schilliger Holz AG

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

Nordic Structures

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global cross-laminated timber market segmentation focuses on Product, application, and Region.

Product Outlook

Adhesive Bonded Cross Laminated Timber

Mechanically Fastened Cross Laminated Timber

Application Outlook

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Cross-Laminated Timber Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Cross-Laminated Timber Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Cross-Laminated Timber Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

