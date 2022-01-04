Cold Gas Spray Coatings Market Size 2022: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Global Growth, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Cold Gas Spray Coatings Market. The Cold Gas Spray Coatings Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Cold Gas Spray Coatings Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Cold Gas Spray Coatings Market both globally and regionally.

The global cold gas spray coatings market size was valued at USD 1040.2 million in 2021. The global cold gas spray coatings market is expected to expand grow to US$ 1482 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The beneficial applications of cold gas spray coatings in repair and surface finishing is the primary factor driving the growth of the global gas spray coating market.

Rising demand for consumer electronics, growing disposable income, and increasing urbanization will propel the market growth during the study period.

Increasing research and development activities and the growing number of advancements will accelerate the growth of the global cold gas spray coatings market in the forecast year.

The growing adoption of cold gas spray coatings by the aerospace and automotive industries will offer ample growth opportunities to the market players. In addition, the environment-friendly nature of the chemical is forecast to benefit the market during the forecast period.

Taxes imposed by the government may hamper the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America held dominance in the global cold gas spray coatings market and is forecast to remain dominant in terms of revenue. Strong demand from end-use areas such as transportation, utility, and electrical and electronics is driving the growth of the market. In addition, favorable government laws pertaining to the usage of lightweight and high-performance components are likely to increase regional market growth during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The relocation of manufacturing industries such as electrical and electronics, mainly India and China, has impacted regional demand, particularly in non-automotive end-use sectors.

Europe is forecast to witness significant growth due to the existence of large countries with strong military and defense spending, such as Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. In addition, the increasing demand for coatings for aircraft and satellite component protection is fueling the growth of the regional market. Thus, it presents considerable growth opportunities for cold gas spray coatings manufacturers in the region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global cold gas spray market witnessed various challenges during the pandemic. The demand for end-users decreased rapidly, which hampered market growth. In addition, there were several disruptions in the supply chain, which slowed down the trade activities. As a result, the global cold gas spray coating market witnessed a significant decline during the pandemic period.

Competitors in the Market

Plasma Giken Co., Ltd.

VRC Metal Systems, LLC

Flame Spray Technologies B.V.

Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies

Rus Sonic Technology, Inc.

Innovation

Medicoat AG

Bodycote

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

ASB Industries, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global cold gas spray coatings market segmentation focuses on Technology, End-User and Region.

By Technology

High pressure

Low pressure

By End-User

Petrochemical

Marine

Power Generation

Transportation

Civil Building and Infrastructure

Food and Beverage Plants

Others

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Cold Gas Spray Coatings Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Cold Gas Spray Coatings Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Cold Gas Spray Coatings Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

