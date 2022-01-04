Conductive Plastic Compounds Market 2022: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Top Players, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Driving Factors, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Conductive Plastic Compounds Market. The Conductive Plastic Compounds Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Conductive Plastic Compounds Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Conductive Plastic Compounds Market both globally and regionally.
The global conductive plastic compounds market size was US$ 8.3 billion in 2021. The global conductive plastic compound market is forecast to grow to US$ 18.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Electrically conductive, conductive plastics have semiconductor or metallic conductor properties. The most prevalent type of plastic is conducting polymers created by organic polymers to conduct electricity. Organic polymers are widely employed in a number of industrial applications because they are less expensive and lighter than traditional materials like metals and ceramics.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
Because of their outstanding physical qualities, conductive plastic compounds are in high demand. Carbon nanotube-based conductive plastic composites are dependable for applications requiring electrostatic discharge protection, static charge dissipation, and efficient thermal management. In addition, their electrical and thermal conductivity properties are forecast to fuel the market’s growth.
Conductive plastic compositions are utilized in a range of applications for antistatic and electromagnetic shielding. During the forecast period, the rising use of conductive plastic compounds in the electrical and electronics sectors is forecast to drive the global conductive plastic compounds market.
Sensitive electronic components are covered using electrically conductive polymers. Furthermore, conductive polymers are used in the electronics industry for displays, solar cells, MEMES, OLEDs, printed electronic circuits, batteries, actuators, and other electronic components. All of this is forecast to accelerate the growth of the global conductive plastic market.
Manufacturers and academic organizations are investing highly in the development of conductive polymers. Thus, it will propel the growth of the global conductive plastic compounds market.
The fluctuations in the cost of crude oil may hamper the growth of the market.
Regional Analysis
Over the anticipated period, the Asia-Pacific conductive plastics compound market is forecast to grow rapidly. China is a prominent user of conductive plastic compounds in the Asia-Pacific region due to the high rate of adoption of conductive plastic compounds in the electronics sector.
Furthermore, China is the largest producer of conductive plastic compounds in the region. The presence of large electronic component makers in the region is fueling the market growth. In addition, the region is home to various domestic plastic compound manufacturers, which is forecast to boost the Asia-Pacific conductive plastic compounds market growth.
Players in the Asia-Pacific are expanding their production capacity to meet the region’s growing demand for conductive plastic compounds. In addition, increasing industrialization and the expansion of electrical and electronic component manufacturing plants in India, South Korea, Thailand, and other Asian countries are forecast to benefit the global market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global conductive plastic compounds market because the import-export activities were banned. Moreover, the market witnessed significant drawbacks as the companies witnessed a shortage of laborers.
Competitors in the Market
Sabic
The Dow Chemical Company
Total SA
Repsol SA
BASF SE
Bayer Material Science
ENI S.P.
Ineos Group AG
Royal DSM
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
By Type
Polystyrene
Polypropylene
Polyethylene
Engineering Plastics
Polyamide
Polycarbonate
Others
By End-User
Automotive & Transportation
Building & Construction
Consumer Goods & Appliances
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial Applications
Medical
Others
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Conductive Plastic Compounds Market report are:
How does a global company acquire markets?
What are its core strategies and policies?
What factors will influence the Conductive Plastic Compounds Market over the forecast period?
What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Conductive Plastic Compounds Market?
What are the leading competitors in the global market?
Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
