Conductive Plastic Compounds Market 2022: Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Top Players, Share, Upcoming Demand, Regional, Driving Factors, Opportunities and Revenue by Forecast to 2030

The Conductive Plastic Compounds Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Conductive Plastic Compounds Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Conductive Plastic Compounds Market both globally and regionally.

The global conductive plastic compounds market size was US$ 8.3 billion in 2021. The global conductive plastic compound market is forecast to grow to US$ 18.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Electrically conductive, conductive plastics have semiconductor or metallic conductor properties. The most prevalent type of plastic is conducting polymers created by organic polymers to conduct electricity. Organic polymers are widely employed in a number of industrial applications because they are less expensive and lighter than traditional materials like metals and ceramics.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Because of their outstanding physical qualities, conductive plastic compounds are in high demand. Carbon nanotube-based conductive plastic composites are dependable for applications requiring electrostatic discharge protection, static charge dissipation, and efficient thermal management. In addition, their electrical and thermal conductivity properties are forecast to fuel the market’s growth.

Conductive plastic compositions are utilized in a range of applications for antistatic and electromagnetic shielding. During the forecast period, the rising use of conductive plastic compounds in the electrical and electronics sectors is forecast to drive the global conductive plastic compounds market.

Sensitive electronic components are covered using electrically conductive polymers. Furthermore, conductive polymers are used in the electronics industry for displays, solar cells, MEMES, OLEDs, printed electronic circuits, batteries, actuators, and other electronic components. All of this is forecast to accelerate the growth of the global conductive plastic market.

Manufacturers and academic organizations are investing highly in the development of conductive polymers. Thus, it will propel the growth of the global conductive plastic compounds market.

The fluctuations in the cost of crude oil may hamper the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Over the anticipated period, the Asia-Pacific conductive plastics compound market is forecast to grow rapidly. China is a prominent user of conductive plastic compounds in the Asia-Pacific region due to the high rate of adoption of conductive plastic compounds in the electronics sector.

Furthermore, China is the largest producer of conductive plastic compounds in the region. The presence of large electronic component makers in the region is fueling the market growth. In addition, the region is home to various domestic plastic compound manufacturers, which is forecast to boost the Asia-Pacific conductive plastic compounds market growth.

Players in the Asia-Pacific are expanding their production capacity to meet the region’s growing demand for conductive plastic compounds. In addition, increasing industrialization and the expansion of electrical and electronic component manufacturing plants in India, South Korea, Thailand, and other Asian countries are forecast to benefit the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global conductive plastic compounds market because the import-export activities were banned. Moreover, the market witnessed significant drawbacks as the companies witnessed a shortage of laborers.

Competitors in the Market

Sabic

The Dow Chemical Company

Total SA

Repsol SA

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science

ENI S.P.

Ineos Group AG

Royal DSM

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Polystyrene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Others

By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Applications

Medical

Others

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Conductive Plastic Compounds Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Conductive Plastic Compounds Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Conductive Plastic Compounds Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

