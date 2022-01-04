All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|28
|17
|8
|2
|1
|37
|89
|82
|Hershey
|26
|15
|8
|2
|1
|33
|83
|76
|Hartford
|26
|14
|8
|2
|2
|32
|84
|77
|Providence
|25
|13
|8
|3
|1
|30
|74
|64
|Charlotte
|27
|14
|11
|2
|0
|30
|91
|79
|Bridgeport
|32
|10
|16
|3
|3
|26
|81
|100
|Lehigh Valley
|25
|8
|11
|4
|2
|22
|66
|81
|WB/Scranton
|24
|9
|12
|1
|2
|21
|53
|81
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|22
|18
|1
|3
|0
|39
|80
|46
|Rochester
|26
|17
|9
|0
|0
|34
|101
|96
|Laval
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|84
|84
|Toronto
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|74
|81
|Cleveland
|24
|10
|8
|3
|3
|26
|72
|76
|Belleville
|25
|12
|13
|0
|0
|24
|70
|73
|Syracuse
|21
|8
|10
|2
|1
|19
|61
|72
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|26
|20
|4
|1
|1
|42
|90
|59
|Manitoba
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|80
|64
|Grand Rapids
|25
|11
|10
|3
|1
|26
|74
|77
|Iowa
|26
|11
|11
|3
|1
|26
|76
|74
|Milwaukee
|29
|12
|15
|2
|0
|26
|83
|93
|Rockford
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|60
|77
|Texas
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|67
|83
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|25
|19
|3
|2
|1
|41
|90
|58
|Ontario
|24
|15
|6
|2
|1
|33
|90
|74
|Henderson
|24
|14
|7
|2
|1
|31
|72
|60
|Colorado
|28
|12
|11
|3
|2
|29
|87
|89
|Abbotsford
|22
|10
|9
|2
|1
|23
|68
|64
|San Jose
|26
|11
|14
|1
|0
|23
|80
|104
|Tucson
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|57
|69
|Bakersfield
|22
|8
|8
|3
|3
|22
|58
|67
|San Diego
|22
|9
|12
|1
|0
|19
|55
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Toronto 4, Belleville 2
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Laval, ppd
Stockton at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
Hershey at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, ppd
WB/Scranton at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.