SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 23 19 3 1 0 41 87 50 Knoxville 23 18 3 0 2 38 90 49 Quad City 24 16 3 2 3 37 86 56 Fayetteville 23 15 7 1 0 31 72 55 Peoria 20 12 4 1 3 28 68 48 Roanoke 21 11 5 2 3 28 63 50 Pensacola 24 12 8 3 1 28 72 67 Evansville 23 12 11 0 0 24 60 62 Birmingham 24 3 17 4 0 10 49 94 Vermilion County 20 3 15 2 0 8 35 90 Macon 23 3 19 0 1 7 37 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.