NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Buffalo
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|456
|279
|x-New England
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|438
|270
|e-Miami
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|308
|349
|e-N.Y. Jets
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|300
|477
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tennessee
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|391
|329
|Indianapolis
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|440
|339
|e-Houston
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|255
|424
|e-Jacksonville
|2
|14
|0
|.125
|227
|446
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Cincinnati
|10
|6
|0
|.625
|444
|355
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|327
|385
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|374
|376
|e-Cleveland
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|328
|355
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|452
|340
|L.A. Chargers
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|442
|424
|Las Vegas
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|339
|407
|e-Denver
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|311
|294
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|479
|332
|x-Philadelphia
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|418
|334
|e-Washington
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|313
|427
|e-N.Y. Giants
|4
|12
|0
|.250
|251
|394
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Tampa Bay
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|470
|336
|New Orleans
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|334
|315
|e-Atlanta
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|293
|429
|e-Carolina
|5
|11
|0
|.313
|287
|363
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|*-Green Bay
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|420
|334
|e-Minnesota
|7
|9
|0
|.438
|394
|409
|e-Chicago
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|294
|376
|e-Detroit
|2
|13
|1
|.156
|288
|437
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-L.A. Rams
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|436
|345
|x-Arizona
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|419
|328
|San Francisco
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|400
|341
|e-Seattle
|6
|10
|0
|.375
|357
|336
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
*-clinched home-field advantage
___
Buffalo 29, Atlanta 15
Chicago 29, N.Y. Giants 3
Cincinnati 34, Kansas City 31
L.A. Rams 20, Baltimore 19
Las Vegas 23, Indianapolis 20
New England 50, Jacksonville 10
Philadelphia 20, Washington 16
Tampa Bay 28, N.Y. Jets 24
Tennessee 34, Miami 3
L.A. Chargers 34, Denver 13
San Francisco 23, Houston 7
Arizona 25, Dallas 22
New Orleans 18, Carolina 10
Seattle 51, Detroit 29
Green Bay 37, Minnesota 10
Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 14
Kansas City at Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.