|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|21
|17
|2
|2
|53
|13
|53
|Chelsea
|21
|12
|7
|2
|45
|16
|43
|Liverpool
|20
|12
|6
|2
|52
|18
|42
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|2
|7
|33
|25
|35
|West Ham
|20
|10
|4
|6
|37
|27
|34
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|23
|20
|33
|Man United
|19
|9
|4
|6
|30
|27
|31
|Wolverhampton
|19
|8
|4
|7
|14
|14
|28
|Brighton
|19
|6
|9
|4
|20
|20
|27
|Leicester
|18
|7
|4
|7
|31
|33
|25
|Crystal Palace
|20
|5
|8
|7
|29
|30
|23
|Brentford
|19
|6
|5
|8
|23
|26
|23
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|1
|11
|25
|30
|22
|Southampton
|19
|4
|9
|6
|20
|29
|21
|Everton
|18
|5
|4
|9
|23
|32
|19
|Leeds
|19
|4
|7
|8
|21
|37
|19
|Watford
|18
|4
|1
|13
|22
|36
|13
|Burnley
|17
|1
|8
|8
|16
|27
|11
|Newcastle
|19
|1
|8
|10
|19
|42
|11
|Norwich
|19
|2
|4
|13
|8
|42
|10
___
Newcastle 1, Man United 1
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Crystal Palace 3, Norwich 0
Southampton 1, Tottenham 1
Watford 1, West Ham 4
Leeds vs. Aston Villa, 12:30 p.m. ppd
Leicester 1, Liverpool 0
Chelsea 1, Brighton 1
Brentford 0, Man City 1
Everton vs. Newcastle, 2:30 p.m. ppd
Man United 3, Burnley 1
Arsenal 1, Man City 2
Leicester vs. Norwich, 10 a.m. ppd
Watford 0, Tottenham 1
Crystal Palace 2, West Ham 3
Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1
Everton 2, Brighton 3
Leeds 3, Burnley 1
Southampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m. ppd
Chelsea 2, Liverpool 2
Man United 0, Wolverhampton 1
Southampton vs. Brentford, 2:45 p.m.
Everton vs. Leicester, 3 p.m.
West Ham vs. Norwich, 2:45 p.m.
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Aston Villa vs. Man United, 12:30 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bournemouth
|25
|14
|7
|4
|41
|20
|49
|Blackburn
|25
|13
|7
|5
|43
|28
|46
|Fulham
|23
|13
|6
|4
|51
|19
|45
|West Brom
|25
|11
|9
|5
|31
|19
|42
|QPR
|24
|12
|5
|7
|37
|30
|41
|Huddersfield
|26
|11
|7
|8
|32
|29
|40
|Middlesbrough
|25
|11
|6
|8
|29
|24
|39
|Stoke
|24
|10
|5
|9
|28
|25
|35
|Nottingham Forest
|25
|9
|7
|9
|32
|28
|34
|Coventry
|23
|9
|7
|7
|29
|27
|34
|Millwall
|24
|8
|9
|7
|27
|27
|33
|Blackpool
|26
|9
|6
|11
|27
|32
|33
|Sheffield United
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|28
|32
|Preston
|23
|8
|7
|8
|26
|29
|31
|Bristol City
|25
|8
|6
|11
|30
|39
|30
|Luton Town
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|29
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|27
|Birmingham
|24
|7
|6
|11
|23
|32
|27
|Hull
|24
|6
|5
|13
|20
|29
|23
|Cardiff
|24
|6
|5
|13
|26
|43
|23
|Reading
|23
|8
|4
|11
|29
|36
|22
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|19
|Barnsley
|24
|2
|8
|14
|16
|36
|14
|Derby
|25
|7
|11
|7
|23
|24
|11
___
Derby 1, West Brom 0
QPR 0, Bournemouth 1
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 2 p.m. ppd
Birmingham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Blackburn 2, Barnsley 1
Blackpool 1, Middlesbrough 2
Coventry 0, Millwall 1
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Reading vs. Fulham, 3 p.m. ppd
Bournemouth 3, Cardiff 0
Bristol City 1, QPR 2
Nottingham Forest 0, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 1, Derby 2
West Brom vs. Preston, 3 p.m. ppd
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 7:30 a.m. ppd
Blackpool 1, Hull 0
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 3, Millwall 2
Birmingham 1, QPR 2
Blackburn 0, Huddersfield 0
West Brom 1, Cardiff 1
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m. ppd
Reading 2, Derby 2
Stoke 1, Preston 2
Swansea vs. Fulham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bournemouth vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Barnsley vs. Stoke, 1:45 p.m.
Luton Town vs. Bournemouth, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rotherham
|24
|15
|5
|4
|45
|17
|50
|Sunderland
|24
|15
|4
|5
|47
|26
|49
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|45
|Wycombe
|24
|13
|6
|5
|37
|27
|45
|Oxford United
|24
|12
|7
|5
|40
|25
|43
|Plymouth
|24
|12
|7
|5
|38
|25
|43
|Milton Keynes Dons
|23
|11
|6
|6
|42
|29
|39
|Portsmouth
|23
|10
|7
|6
|28
|22
|37
|Sheffield Wednesday
|24
|9
|10
|5
|30
|27
|37
|Accrington Stanley
|24
|10
|4
|10
|30
|39
|34
|Ipswich
|24
|8
|8
|8
|39
|34
|32
|Burton Albion
|23
|9
|4
|10
|28
|29
|31
|Charlton
|24
|8
|5
|11
|30
|29
|29
|Shrewsbury
|25
|8
|5
|12
|26
|29
|29
|Cheltenham
|24
|7
|8
|9
|30
|43
|29
|Cambridge United
|24
|6
|9
|9
|32
|38
|27
|Bolton
|23
|7
|5
|11
|30
|35
|26
|AFC Wimbledon
|21
|6
|7
|8
|30
|35
|25
|Morecambe
|24
|6
|5
|13
|34
|49
|23
|Fleetwood Town
|23
|5
|7
|11
|36
|43
|22
|Lincoln
|22
|5
|7
|10
|24
|31
|22
|Gillingham
|23
|3
|9
|11
|18
|34
|18
|Crewe
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|43
|18
|Doncaster
|23
|4
|4
|15
|16
|43
|16
___
Doncaster 0, Sunderland 3
Burton Albion vs. Bolton, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Charlton vs. Gillingham, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Ipswich 1, Wycombe 0
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Morecambe 1, Crewe 2
Oxford United 3, AFC Wimbledon 0
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Rotherham vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Shrewsbury 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Cambridge United vs. Doncaster, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Sunderland 5, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Burton Albion 4, Crewe 1
Charlton 0, Wycombe 1
Ipswich vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Gillingham 0
Oxford United 1, Cheltenham 1
Plymouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m. ppd
Rotherham 2, Bolton 1
Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town, 8 a.m. ppd
Morecambe 4, Doncaster 3
Shrewsbury 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Cambridge United 0, Portsmouth 0
Wycombe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Lincoln, 1:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Wycombe, 2 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Charlton, 1:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|21
|14
|5
|2
|45
|20
|47
|Northampton
|22
|12
|4
|6
|31
|22
|40
|Sutton United
|23
|12
|3
|8
|35
|28
|39
|Tranmere
|22
|11
|5
|6
|20
|14
|38
|Swindon
|22
|10
|7
|5
|34
|26
|37
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|35
|Newport County
|23
|9
|8
|6
|38
|32
|35
|Exeter
|22
|8
|9
|5
|33
|26
|33
|Mansfield Town
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|28
|32
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|10
|5
|37
|21
|31
|Harrogate Town
|22
|8
|6
|8
|35
|31
|30
|Bradford
|22
|6
|11
|5
|29
|26
|29
|Walsall
|22
|7
|8
|7
|28
|27
|29
|Crawley Town
|21
|8
|4
|9
|26
|31
|28
|Hartlepool
|23
|8
|4
|11
|24
|34
|28
|Salford
|21
|7
|6
|8
|24
|21
|27
|Rochdale
|22
|6
|9
|7
|30
|30
|27
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|26
|Barrow
|23
|5
|8
|10
|23
|28
|23
|Colchester
|21
|5
|7
|9
|17
|28
|22
|Carlisle
|22
|5
|7
|10
|16
|29
|22
|Stevenage
|23
|4
|8
|11
|16
|36
|20
|Scunthorpe
|23
|3
|10
|10
|19
|38
|19
|Oldham
|24
|4
|6
|14
|22
|39
|18
___
Barrow 0, Oldham 0
Crawley Town vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Forest Green vs. Exeter, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Harrogate Town vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Leyton Orient vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Salford vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Sutton United vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Swindon 0, Stevenage 0
Walsall vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Hartlepool vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m. ppd