A new year starts in paradise and resumes PGA Tour season

PGA TOUR

SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Site: Kapalua, Hawaii

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73.

Prize money: $8.2 million. Winner's share: $1.476 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Harris English.

FedEx Cup leader: Talor Gooch.

Last tournament: Talor Gooch won the RSM Classic.

Notes: Phil Mickelson is playing for the first time since 2001. By winning $8 million from the Player Impact Program, he must add one new event to his schedule, and Lefty chose this one. ... The 39 players are the most for a winners-only field. There were 42 players at Kapalua last year, but that included PGA Tour winners and anyone who reached the Tour Championship. The one-time change was due to the pandemic-shortened season. ... Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is skipping the tournament. He starts his new year in Abu Dhabi in two weeks. ... Americans have won the Tournament of Champions the last 11 times. That followed a streak of nine years of international winners. ... Xander Schauffele's last official PGA Tour victory was at Kapalua in 2019. He qualified this year by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. ... All but four players in the field already have qualified for the Masters. The exceptions are Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Branden Grace and Matt Jones. ... Dustin Johnson is not eligible for the winners-only event for just the second time in his career.

Next week: Sony Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Jin Young Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20-23.

Race to CME Globe winner: Jin Young Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open.

Next tournament: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Jan. 20-23.

DP World Tour leader: Thriston Lawrence.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Phil Mickelson won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 20-22.

Charles Schwab Cup winner: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports