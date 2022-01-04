Brazilian doctors rule out surgery for Bolsonaro

A flag-drapped supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, retired professor of history and geography Antonio Ortega, holds a Bible as he arrives... A flag-drapped supporter of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, retired professor of history and geography Antonio Ortega, holds a Bible as he arrives to Vila Nova Star hospital to deliver a letter to the president who is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

Press members gather outside Vila Nova Star hospital where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 20... Press members gather outside Vila Nova Star hospital where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Bolsonaro is at the hospital Monday for tests after experiencing abdominal discomfort and is in stable condition, according to a hospital statement. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)

FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a joint press conference Paraguay's president at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. ... FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a joint press conference Paraguay's president at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, Nov. 24, 2021. Bolsonaro was taken to a Sao Paulo hospital early Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with a suspected intestinal obstruction, the country’s media reported. (AP Photo/Raul Spinasse, File)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not require surgery, the medical team caring for him at a Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday with an intestinal obstruction, which the statement said has been resolved, without providing details. The president will begin a liquid diet, and there isn't yet an expected date for his discharge.

Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.

At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antônio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has treated him since.