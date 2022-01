WTA Adelaide International Results

Tuesday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $782,900 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-1, 6-3.

Coco Gauff, United States, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, 6-2, 6-1.

Anastasia Gasanova, Russia, def. Elina Svitolina (8), Ukraine, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek (5), Poland, def. Daria Saville, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin (6), United States, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 7-5, 7-5.

Misaki Doi, Japan, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Despina Papamichail, Greece, 6-3, 6-0.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Paula Badosa (4), Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Sania Mirza, India, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (2), Mexico, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Storm Sanders and Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (4), United States, 6-0, 7-6 (4).